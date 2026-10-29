4 Reasons the Panthers Can Actually Beat the Packers on Thursday Night Football

Four days after getting embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers get a chance to do something about it. It just happens to come at Lambeau Field.

Carolina lost 43-13 Sunday and now has to turn around and face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. That's a tough assignment, especially on a short week, but this isn't a game the Panthers have no chance of winning.

They've done it before. Carolina won at Lambeau last season, and eight of the last nine games between the Panthers and Packers have been decided by single digits.

Here are four reasons Carolina has a chance to do it again.

Bryce Young Has Been Better Than What We Saw Sunday

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young wasn't good against Tampa Bay, and neither was the offensive line. He finished with 178 passing yards and was sacked five times as the Buccaneers kept him uncomfortable most of the afternoon.

That hasn't been the norm this season. Young is averaging 285.3 passing yards per game, and Carolina is averaging 276 through the air. We've seen the Panthers put together some pretty good stretches offensively when Young has time to work.

That's the part Carolina has to fix Thursday. Young has been pressured on 44.3% of his dropbacks when defenses rush four or fewer players, and Green Bay can create pressure without bringing everybody. Carolina can't afford another game where Young spends most of the night trying to get away from pressure.

Give him some time, and Carolina should be able to move the football.

Carolina Has to Get the Ball to Tetairoa McMillan

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillan has 511 receiving yards and 15 catches of at least 15 yards this season. Against Detroit, Carolina kept feeding him the ball, and he finished with 14 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

He had four catches for 40 yards against Tampa Bay. For a player who has already shown he can take over a game, Carolina needs to find more ways to get him involved Thursday night.

The matchup gives the Panthers a chance to do that. The last three No. 1 receivers to face Green Bay averaged 90 yards and 7.3 catches. Carolina doesn't need another 192-yard game from McMillan, but it can't go long stretches without getting the ball to its best receiver.

The Packers Are Banged Up Too

Nobody is going to feel sorry for Carolina's injury situation. Damien Lewis, Jaelan Phillips and Akayleb Evans are out, and playing four days after the Tampa Bay game isn't helping anybody.

Green Bay isn't exactly healthy, either. Offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Travis Glover have been ruled out along with linebacker Zaire Franklin. Wide receiver Matthew Golden and defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt and Anthony Campbell are questionable.

Carolina has struggled to get to the quarterback, so seeing two Packers offensive linemen ruled out is something the Panthers have to take advantage of. Love has been sacked six times over his last three games, and Carolina needs to find a way to make him uncomfortable Thursday.

They've Already Won at Lambeau

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; The Green Bay Packers offense huddles during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina doesn't have to wonder what winning at Lambeau feels like. The Panthers went into Green Bay last season and won 16-13 on Ryan Fitzgerald's field goal as time expired.

Last year's game isn't going to help Carolina once the ball is kicked off Thursday, but there are plenty of guys in that locker room who have already gone into Lambeau and won. The history between these teams has been close, too. Eight of the last nine meetings have been decided by single digits, and the last six have all finished that way.

Carolina looked awful Sunday. There's really no way around that, but we've also seen this team look a lot different than what showed up against Tampa Bay.

The Panthers have to protect Young better, get McMillan involved and find some pressure on Love. If they can do those three things, they have a chance to leave Lambeau with another win.