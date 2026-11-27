Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen will not be able to return to the team this season after his 21-day practice window expired without the team activating him from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Christensen was designated to return from IR on Nov. 3 after suffering a hamstring injury. He will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season, leaving the Panthers without a versatile veteran offensive lineman who can play multiple positions.

That being said, the decision not to activate Christensen is not as dire as it would have been a few weeks ago, as the Panthers’ offensive line is starting to show signs of life.

The deadline has come and gone and the #Panthers are not acting OL Brady Christensen to the active roster.



Christensen was Designated to Return on Nov. 3, but he will now revert to Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 24, 2026

Brady Christensen's Absence Leaves Panthers Without Another Option

The Panthers had been playing without some of their top linemen for several weeks, including Damien Lewis, Corey Bullock and Torricelli Simpkins III. Taylor Moton was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Oct. 26.

Christensen would have given Carolina another option because of his ability to play guard, center and tackle during his Panthers career.

According to head coach Dave Canales, several players have returned from injury, and Stone Forsythe is now the Panthers’ backup at both tackle positions. Canales said the Panthers are in a good spot as far as offensive line depth is concerned.

His comments indicate that the Panthers’ situation is better than it was when Christensen’s 21-day practice window opened.

Robert Hunt Has Quietly Turned His Season Around

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) and guard Robert Hunt (50) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another positive sign for the Panthers is the recent play of Robert Hunt. The veteran guard has had a rough start to the season, but offensive line coach Joe Gilbert recently said Hunt was starting to get more comfortable playing alongside rookie Monroe Freeling. Gilbert previously discussed Hunt's adjustment to playing beside Freeling.

Gilbert also said Hunt had improved over the previous couple of weeks, and that progress has started to show up on the field in recent games.

Hunt’s overall grade of 80.6 against the Ravens on Nov. 22 was the second-highest among Panthers offensive players. His 85.5 run-blocking grade was the best among Carolina's offensive players in the game.

Though Hunt’s season stats are still below average, his recent play is a good sign for the Panthers. Hunt can play at a high level and be a big help to the Panthers’ offensive line, which has been dealing with injuries and rotating players all season.

Panthers' Offensive Line Still Has Work to Do

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) looks on during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are not suddenly in a perfect position up front. Christensen's absence removes another experienced option, and the group still needs to prove it can maintain consistency against stronger defensive fronts.

The recent improvement of Freeling and the progress of Hunt are positive developments for the offensive line as the Panthers look to continue improving as the season progresses. Carolina's offensive line has faced questions about its personnel and consistency throughout the season.

With Christensen reverting to injured reserve on Tuesday, Carolina will need more of the same from Hunt and Freeling as the team continues to develop as a unit.