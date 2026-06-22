3 remaining 2026 NFL Free Agents the Carolina Panthers Should Target

While NFL free agency is quiet when it comes to grabbing headlines at this time of year, there's still impactful talent left unsigned at the moment. The Carolina Panthers have already had a monster offseason. Carolina's offseason spending is among the league's highest, with the Panthers looking to repeat as NFC South Champions.

Carolina isn't going to make any franchise-altering signings this late into free agency, but some simple, low-cost veteran signings can go a long way for the Panthers. Here are three free agents whom the Panthers should keep an eye on.

1. Bobby Wagner, Linebacker

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carolina could use some more depth in their linebacker room. The high-end talent is there now that Devin Lloyd signed with the Panthers early in free agency, but some more rotation pieces and high-level experience would go a long way.

Bobby Wagner isn't some long-term signing that will have the Panthers set for years to come, but he provides an adult in the room, an ultimate glue guy, a leader on the defense, and still some production. Wagner is still a reliable tackler in space, posting 79 solo tackles in 2025, which was tied for fifth in the NFL.

Wagner also provided two interceptions and 4.5 sacks on the year, which aren't monster numbers by any means, but Carolina doesn't need monster numbers out of Wagner. The Panthers just need another linebacker who's still solid as a run stopper and can make crucial tackles, Wagner provides that.

2. Jonnu Smith, Tight End

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Panthers' tight end room is their glaring weak point among the offensive groups. That can be fixed with one budget signing, for a tight end who was a Pro Bowler just two seasons ago.

Jonnu Smith is the perfect pass-catching tight end to add to this offense. Smith gives Bryce Young a clear redzone target who can also operate out of the backfield in short-yardage situations. After a down year in Pittsburgh, Smith needs to find a home with a young offense that's improving by the week; that's what Carolina is building right now.

The Panthers' tight ends room is also just lacking an ultra-talented pass catcher. Smith certainly doesn't provide the blocking that Tommy Tremble does, but he can still provide matchup problems for linebackers covering him.

3. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) reacts after making a sack in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A reunion that would bring some added depth to an already improved pass rush. Jadeveon Clowney is coming off an 8.5 sack season, showing that the 33-year-old can still be productive at this stage of his career.

Obviously, Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton are the focal points of the pass rush, but having an experienced and still productive depth piece like Clowney could go a long way. Clowney could be especially important if there are any injuries to one of the two core pass rushers. Jadeveon Clowney can be the final piece to what may become a surprisingly good defense in the NFL.