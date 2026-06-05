One Free Agent Who Can Still Fix Panthers’ Tight End Issue After OTAs

The Carolina Panthers look like an improved football team on paper considering the influx of talent and the approach that president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan continues to take when it comes to shaping this roster.

Case in point is the team’s offensive line, which will have new starters at both left tackle and center. Morgan drafted Monroe Freeling (Georgia) in the first round and Sam Hecht (Kansas State) in the fifth round to address those issues. He also signed experience performer such as experienced left tackle Rasheed Walker (Packers) and pivot Luke Fortner (Saints), setting up training camp battles for those jobs as well.

Carolina Panthers seem satisfied with their tight end position

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Still, one position that the Panthers appear to be far too content with is at tight end. The depth chart reads Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans, as well as Feleipe Franks (who played for the Panthers in 2024), James Mitchell (6 games with Carolina in 2025, including playoffs), and undrafted rookie free agent Heinrich Haarberg (Nebraska).

The numbers for this position the past two seasons under head coach Dave Canales are worth repeating but are more depressing than impressive. A combined 138 catches, eight of those for touchdowns, and a dismal 8.9 yards per reception. It would seem that while quarterback Bryce Young has an emerging wide receiver room with 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker leading the way, an underneath target with big-play capabilities could only aid the passing attack.

Is there a free-agent tight end that the Panthers would sign?

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The Panthers aren’t swimming in cap space ($11.8 million via Spotrac), but they are certainly in position to add a veteran to their tight end room. The team didn’t show much interest in David Njoku, who wound up signing with the Chargers. Veteran Zach Ertz would be a tremendous addition, but he suffered a knee injury in December. He wants to play this season but it’s hard to gauge when he will be available.

TE Jonnu Smith had a big year with the Dolphins in 2024

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In terms of the best options, that leaves well-traveled Jonnu Smith—who has played for four different teams in as many seasons. With the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, he caught 38 passes for 222 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns, plus totaled nine rushing attempts for 70 yards and one TD in 17 games.

While that yards per catch numbers doesn’t offer a lot of optimism, keep in mind that Smith was a Pro Bowler one year earlier with the Miami Dolphins. He totaled 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns for Mike McDaniel’s club.

Yes, it’s probably a long shot that Morgan and the Panthers would add another body to the tight end depth chart. But think of the possibilities.