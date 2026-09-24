For the first time this season, the Carolina Panthers have a chance to build some momentum.

Carolina heads to Cleveland on Sunday with a 1-1 record and an opportunity to get above .500. The Panthers are coming off a dominating win over Atlanta, but that doesn't mean there aren't still some things that need to be fixed.

Bryce Young and the passing game have been impressive through the first two weeks, while the defense finally showed against Atlanta what it is capable of. Now I want to see Carolina put everything together for a second straight week.

Cleveland presents a different challenge, and winning on the road in the NFL is never easy. If the Panthers want to come home with another win, there are a few things on both sides of the ball that I think need to change.

Here are the three biggest ones.

The Running Game Has to Give Bryce Young Some Help

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young’s emergence has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Panthers. His story has become captivating and one of the best stories of this young NFL season. However, can he sustain this level of excellence without the threat of a run game?

Chuba Hubbard has actually been productive when he has gotten the chance. That’s not the problem at all. The problem is we haven’t seen enough of them. He has 22 carries in 2 games.

If Carolina wants to reach the level of success that they’re trying to reach, then the coaches will need to utilize Chuba more. With no threat of a run game, Carolina becomes 1 dimensional and puts too much pressure on Young

The Run Defense Still Needs to Be Better

I know it sounds strange to say that a team that just gave up 3 points and forced 5 turnovers needs to be better. However, when they gave up 59 points in the first game, we want to see how things go. One game doesn’t make a season, and I will say the same for the game against Atlanta.

The defense has to show that Atlanta was not just a one-game phenomenon. The key is to not have peaks and valleys but to have continuous peaks where you’re getting better each week. The jury is still out on the defense, but if this past Sunday was any indication, then I can say they’re on the right track.

Carolina Has to Clean Up the Penalties

When you win 34-3, it is pretty easy to overlook some of the mistakes that happened along the way. Nine penalties for 63 yards is one of them.

Carolina was able to overcome those mistakes against Atlanta because almost everything else went its way. The defense forced five turnovers, Bryce Young didn't turn the ball over, and the Panthers were in control for most of the afternoon. That isn't something they can expect to happen every week.

Penalties can kill a good drive on offense or give an opponent another opportunity on defense. Against a Cleveland team that will be looking to protect its home field, giving away yards could be the difference in a much closer game.

The Panthers showed last week how good they can look when things start clicking. Now I want to see them play a cleaner game. If Carolina can cut down on the penalties, get more out of the running game, and continue improving against the run, I like where this team is heading going into Week 3