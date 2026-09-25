Will the Panthers Beat the Browns? Here's Our Staff Prediction for Week 3

The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns will face off this week in Cleveland. It's a surprising matchup of 1-1 teams. The Browns upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa after a lengthy lightning delay right before the final drive. It was a big surprise, and it brings the Browns into this one with as many wins as Carolina.

The Panthers are slight favorites on the road, as they were last week when they went south and throttled the Atlanta Falcons. Can they make it two in a row away from home before returning for a Sunday night matchup with the Detroit Lions?

Here's what the Panthers on SI staff thinks.

Russell Baxter: Panthers 29, Browns 17

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) chats with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are looking for a second straight road win after an opening day home loss. Dave Canales’s team was just 3-6 away from home last season. The Carolina offense has been humming early in 2026, and it’s hard to believe the limited Browns can keep pace. Ejiro Evero’s run defense is still an issue, but Cleveland’s ground attack has yet to get untracked. Bryce Young continues his hot start.

Zach Roberts: Panthers 26, Browns 14

The Panthers are rolling right now, and the Browns, while coming off a stunning win on the road, don't initially seem like a real threat. However, they run a lot of man coverage, which could give Bryce Young more trouble than he's used to in 2026. Still, with Chuba Hubbard rolling and another mediocre offense for the Panthers to feast on, Carolina should hold them off and score late to put it on ice.

Mark Livingston: Panthers 27, Browns 20

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) calls a play during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this one will be a lot closer than the Atlanta game, especially with Carolina going on the road. The Panthers showed me enough last week to believe they can build off that win. I think Bryce Young makes a couple of big plays late, and Carolina gets out of Cleveland with a win.

Preston Palm: Panthers 28, Browns 10

Carolina can quickly build momentum in this game; even with the Browns' road win against Tampa Bay, a few early mistakes or stalled drives can get the crowd chanting for Shedeur Sanders. The Panthers flipped the switch on defense in Week 2. Cleveland’s offense might not be better than the Falcons’ either. Bryce Young continues to thrive, and after a rock fight of a first half, Carolina takes control in the second half and runs away with it.