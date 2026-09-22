Panthers' Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard Have Become Must-Start Fantasy Football Options

Through two weeks, both Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard have become must-starts in fantasy football.

For Hubbard, it really isn't a surprise.

Granted, he did lose his must-start status in 2025 during what was a rocky season that saw him lose his job to Rico Dowdle, but Hubbard was RB14 overall in 2024, per Fantasy Pros, which made him an every-week RB2.

Through two games in 2026, Hubbard has been even better. The Panthers running back has toted the rock 22 times for 102 yards and one score, and Hubbard has added five catches for 49 yards and two more touchdowns, which amounts to RB8 overall production.

The biggest threat to Hubbard going into the season was Jonathon Brooks, but the third-year back has not come close to unseating the veteran, and now Brooks is hurt, also.

Hubbard is a must-start, borderline RB1 until further notice.

Bryce Young is a must-start in fantasy football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, you have not stepped into an alternate timeline. At least we don't think so.

Young has been awesome over the first two games of what is a make-or-break season for him. The Panthers signal-caller has completed 63% of his passes 648 yards and six touchdowns to one interception, and he has added 16 rushing yards and another score for good measure.

Don't look now, but Young ranks as QB2 overall, trailing only Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

Of course, numbers don't always tell the whole story. You actually want to see a quarterback pass the eye test, also, and especaily one like Young, who has struggled to find consistency over his first three seasons in the NFL.

Here's two minutes of Bryce Young dropping dimes and passing that eye test for your viewing pleasure. You'll notice these throws aren't just little dump-offs, either.

Bryce Young this season:



-6 passing touchdowns (tied for 1st)

-648 passing yards (2nd)

-8.9 yards per attempt (3rd) pic.twitter.com/sSLNVcbwjm — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 21, 2026

The schedule for Young is favorable, also, at least in the next few weeks.

Young's next two matchups are with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, who are giving up the most and 10th-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers this season, per CBS Sports.

After that, Young has three matchups against less-than-daunting pass defenses, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers all being middle-of-the-road matchups against quarterbacks when it comes to surrendering fantasy points.

Now, can we guarantee things will stay this way for the rest of the season? No, because we just don't have a long enough track record of this level of play from Young since he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

However, if you're having quarterback problems and Young is available on the waiver wire, you should absolutely pick him up and start him in Week 3.