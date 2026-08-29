4 Players the Panthers Would Be Better Off Trading Than Cutting

Cut day is coming for the Carolina Panthers. While this team isn't exactly bursting with talent, they only have 53 spots on the final roster, and some decent players will be cut when it's all said and done. It happens to every team every year. The Panthers won't avoid that fate in 2026, try as they might.

The Panthers, though, might want to preempt that from happening. They know what they're thinking with certain players, and if they're planning to cut them, it might behoove them to attempt trading them instead. For these players, it's actually feasible that a team might be willing to make such a deal.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) walks on the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are rumblings that the Panthers are shopping Ja'Tavion Sanders around. That would be wise. It's not like Sanders has been a good NFL player, but he's athletic and young. If he does hit the open market, someone likely won't wait around to sign him. Why not try and get a late-round pick? Surely some NFL team is willing to part with that, and then the Panthers get a pick instead of nothing.

WR John Metchie III

John Metchie III has been a bust to this point, but he has not been bad in preseason. He may not make the roster due to a lack of special teams work, but that doesn't mean he can't be a depth chart WR. Some team like the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, or New York Giants might be willing to, like with Sanders, part with a very late draft pick to take a flyer on Metchie.

QB Haynes King

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) warms up before a preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's make one thing absolutely clear: Haynes King should make the roster. And he probably will. But if at any point before the cut deadline the Panthers think he won't make it, they should trade him. He is an undrafted free agent, but he looks like a potential diamond in the rough. Getting literally any pick for him is better than some team poaching him from the practice squad for nothing.

EDGE Cam Gill

We'd certainly like to project a roster spot for Cam Gill, but he's no lock. The edge rusher is in a crowded room, and other edges (like Thomas Incoom and Trevis Gipson) can play special teams, too. If the Panthers can't find a spot for the former UFL sack leader, he should be put on the trade block sooner rather than later.