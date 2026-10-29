Will the Panthers Beat the Packers? Here Are Our Staff Predictions

The Carolina Panthers have a difficult task ahead of them:

Move past a shockingly dreadful outing at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Travel to Lambeau Field Play on a short week against the Green Bay Packers Overcome the odds to win and stay above .500

The good news is that it's a short week, so we can move on from the Buccaneers game. The bad news is that it's a short week, which is not ideal for a very banged-up team that now has to go on the road. It's no surprise the Panthers are not favored.

Can the Panthers win? Sure. Will they? Here's what the Panthers on SI staff believes will happen.

Mark Livingston: Packers 27, Panthers 23

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After what happened against Tampa Bay, it’s hard to pick Carolina on the road at Lambeau on a short week. I expect the Panthers to respond and keep this one close, but Green Bay has the better matchup in the trenches and should be able to put pressure on Bryce Young. Carolina hangs around into the fourth quarter, but the Packers make enough plays late to pull it out.

Preston Palm: Packers 28, Panthers 23

Both teams are looking for a rebound performance. The Panthers were dreadful against the Buccaneers, but the offense has been too good throughout the other five weeks to abandon hope.

However, on the road, Carolina will face another stellar pass defense, as the Packers rank ninth in passing yards allowed per game. Chuba Hubbard will be key, as the run defense has been Green Bay’s weaker link on defense.

If drastic turnovers like last week's against Tampa don't happen, then Carolina can keep this close. With Josh Jacobs back and the Panthers still struggling to stop the run, the Panthers will fall just short despite a respectable effort on the road.

Zach Roberts: Packers 33, Panthers 25

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are outgunned in this one. The Packers have what they need to slow down Carolina on offense and defense. Green Bay's defense is solid and has been getting better. They just kept the Lions to 20 points, while Carolina allowed 26 and is lucky to have not given up more.

The Packers just got Josh Jacobs back. Previously, Green Bay had been unable to run the ball. Even MarShawn Lloyd could've run for 100 on this Panthers defense, though. On both sides, it's an unenviable matchup. The Panthers just don't have the matchup advantages to come out on top.

However, despite that and more injury issues on both sides of the ball, I expect Bryce Young and company to come out ready to go and keep it close. It won't be enough on the road in Lambeau, but they shouldn't get embarrassed again this week.

Russell Baxter: Packers 20, Panthers 19

The last time the Panthers lost a lopsided game at home (Week 1 vs. the Bears), they took it out on the Falcons in Atlanta. This is a battle between Green Bay's 32nd-ranked ground game and Carolina's 32nd-ranked run defense.

Green Bay's Josh Jacobs didn't do much in his 2026 season debut last week at Detroit, but that changes on Thursday night. Carolina settles for too many field goals, and Matt LaFleur's club puts together a fourth-quarter touchdown drive.