48 Carolina Panthers-Related Fantasy Football Team Names
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The Carolina Panthers have not been the most fantasy-relevant team for a long time now. The name of the game is offense, and that side of the ball has struggled in recent years. There have been a handful of good seasons by players, but they're few and far between.
That may not change drastically this year, but there are a handful of Panthers players that you might draft or want to target, including Tetairoa McMillan, Bryce Young, Jonathon Brooks, and others. The Panthers defense might even be of interest.
So, if you end up with some of the players, here are some clever fantasy football team names to use.
Panthers fantasy football team names
Here are some generic Panthers-centric team names:
- Cardiac Cats
- Panther Prowl
- Carolina Killers
- Panther Party
Tetairoa McMillan team names
If you draft Tetairoa McMillan, the highest ADP Panther and the most reliable fantasy player on the team, try some of these names:
- King Tet
- Tet Offensive
- Teta Tots
- Slumdog McMillanaire
- One in a McMillan
- Return of the Mac
- T-Mac and Cheese (works really well if you also draft Tucker Kraft)
Chuba Hubbard names
Chuba Hubbard, for now, remains the starting running back. As such, he's probably the next most likely player to have on your team. So, here are some options:
- Chuba Chuba Choo Choo
- Chuba Dub Dub
- The Chuban Missile Crisis
- Chubacca
- Chubacabre
- Hubba Bubba
- Mother Hubbard
- The Big Chubowski
- Chuba GrubHubbard
Jonathon Brooks options
If you've been paying attention, you might consider targeting Jonathon Brooks over Hubbard. The Panthers are poised to use a running back by committee, a committee that might favor Brooks eventually. If so, here are some good options:
- Brooks Brothers
- Brooks My ACL (Twice)
- The Brookslyn Bridge
- Open Up the Playbrooks
- Brooks of Mormon
- The Jungle Brooks
- The Brooks is Always Better
- FaceBrooks
Jalen Coker fantasy football team names
Jalen Coker is a potential sleeper in fantasy football this year, so if you're someone who's targeting him late in drafts, some clever names include:
- Diet Coke
- Coker? I Hardly Know Her!
- Cokeheads
- Don't Do Coke
- Jalen Time For Doing Coke
Bryce Young names
If you're taking Bryce Young to be a backup quarterback this season, then you have several great options:
- The Bryce is Right
- Bryce Cream Sandwich
- Bryceratops
- Bryceroni
- Forever Young
- Bryce Almighty
- So Bryce We Did it Twice (if you have any other Bryces or Youngs on your team)
Other options
If you happen to have any other Panthers players, here are some options:
- XL T-Shirt
- Legette Him to the Greek
- Waller? I Hardly Know Her!
- Big Waller Brand
- Waller of Fame
- Haynes King of My Heart
- Kenny Pickett Up
Try out some of these names for your new fantasy squad.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.