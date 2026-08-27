48 Carolina Panthers-Related Fantasy Football Team Names

The Carolina Panthers have not been the most fantasy-relevant team for a long time now. The name of the game is offense, and that side of the ball has struggled in recent years. There have been a handful of good seasons by players, but they're few and far between.

That may not change drastically this year, but there are a handful of Panthers players that you might draft or want to target, including Tetairoa McMillan, Bryce Young, Jonathon Brooks, and others. The Panthers defense might even be of interest.

So, if you end up with some of the players, here are some clever fantasy football team names to use.

Panthers fantasy football team names

Here are some generic Panthers-centric team names:

Cardiac Cats

Panther Prowl

Carolina Killers

Panther Party

Tetairoa McMillan team names

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs with the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you draft Tetairoa McMillan, the highest ADP Panther and the most reliable fantasy player on the team, try some of these names:

King Tet

Tet Offensive

Teta Tots

Slumdog McMillanaire

One in a McMillan

Return of the Mac

T-Mac and Cheese (works really well if you also draft Tucker Kraft)

Chuba Hubbard names

Chuba Hubbard, for now, remains the starting running back. As such, he's probably the next most likely player to have on your team. So, here are some options:

Chuba Chuba Choo Choo

Chuba Dub Dub

The Chuban Missile Crisis

Chubacca

Chubacabre

Hubba Bubba

Mother Hubbard

The Big Chubowski

Chuba GrubHubbard

Jonathon Brooks options

If you've been paying attention, you might consider targeting Jonathon Brooks over Hubbard. The Panthers are poised to use a running back by committee, a committee that might favor Brooks eventually. If so, here are some good options:

Brooks Brothers

Brooks My ACL (Twice)

The Brookslyn Bridge

Open Up the Playbrooks

Brooks of Mormon

The Jungle Brooks

The Brooks is Always Better

FaceBrooks

Jalen Coker fantasy football team names

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker is a potential sleeper in fantasy football this year, so if you're someone who's targeting him late in drafts, some clever names include:

Diet Coke

Coker? I Hardly Know Her!

Cokeheads

Don't Do Coke

Jalen Time For Doing Coke

Bryce Young names

If you're taking Bryce Young to be a backup quarterback this season, then you have several great options:

The Bryce is Right

Bryce Cream Sandwich

Bryceratops

Bryceroni

Forever Young

Bryce Almighty

So Bryce We Did it Twice (if you have any other Bryces or Youngs on your team)

Other options

If you happen to have any other Panthers players, here are some options:

XL T-Shirt

Legette Him to the Greek

Waller? I Hardly Know Her!

Big Waller Brand

Waller of Fame

Haynes King of My Heart

Kenny Pickett Up

Try out some of these names for your new fantasy squad.