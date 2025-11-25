49ers receiver gets into post-game scuffle with Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig
The Carolina Panthers came to play against the San Francisco 49ers tonight. Unfortunately their head caoch didn't think they were worth an aggressive game plan, so they folded easily against the Niners on the road by a score of 20-9.
After it was over, San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings got into some extracurricular activity with Carolina safety Tre'von Moehrig.
Panthers-49ers scuffle
Jennings has totaled 32 catches, 378 yards and three touchdowns this season - solid enough numbers for a WR3 but nowhere near enough to justify his behavior on and off the field - to say nothing of the hysterical reactions you may get from Niners media for suggesting he's anything less than Jerry RIce in his prime.
Truth is, most 49ers media treats the team like their first-born son for reasons we can't discern.
In any case, they beat the Panthers, and improved their record to 7-4. Carolina sinks to 6-6, good for the ninth seed in the NFC Playoff race - and things are not about to get any easier. Next up, the Panthers host the Los Angeles Rams, who appear to be the best team in football this year.
