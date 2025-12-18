ESPN projects humiliating finish for Carolina Panthers' 2025 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers have three games left to make something of this season. Should they fail, it will be quite unfortunate.

No one expected a playoff berth in Dave Canales' second year, but they were on the cusp of it until they lost last week.

Now, missing the playoffs would mean a slightly better draft pick and a second-place schedule in 2026, but the difference between that and making the playoffs is slim, so they might as well just make it.

Unfortunately, ESPN's simulation doesn't see that happening, and it in fact predicts a pretty disappointing turn of events in the final three weeks.

ESPN predicts remaining three games for Carolina Panthers

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) great Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What are the Carolina Panthers going to do the rest of the season? It's impossible to predict, because they could show up as the team that beat the Packers and Rams or the team that got swept by the Saints.

First up is a home bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The projection states that Carolina will lose 20-17, marking a second straight loss by a field goal in a crucial game to their playoff hopes. A loss here all but eliminates them.

Next up is the final home game of the year, this time against the Seattle Seahawks. They are one of the NFL's best teams, but the projection improbably expects a Panthers win, 36-30.

Finally, on the road in Tampa Bay, the Panthers, according to this, will lose by a field goal again, 26-23. That would be a hugely frustrating way to miss the playoffs, especially since they could've gotten in with a win and some other things.

It goes without saying that losing to the Buccaneers twice would be terrible, but it's even worse if they somehow beat the Seahawks. The Hawks are a contender for the Super Bowl, while the Bucs are mediocre.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Panthers are also mediocre, but if you can somehow drop 36 points on the Seahawks and win, scoring a combined 40 and losing twice to the Buccaneers would be appalling. At this point, though, it would not be entirely shocking.

