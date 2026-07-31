5 Free Agents the Panthers Can Still Sign to Replace Chris Brazzell II

The Carolina Panthers continue to suffer during training camp. They lost Nic Scourton and Taylor Moton (though Moton's injury was not football-related), with Scourton being out for the year.

Then, Chris Brazzell went down, and the rookie has now decided to undergo season-ending knee surgery. It's a brutal blow to the Panthers, particularly in the wide receiver room, where he was shaping up to be a starter.

The Panthers have Xavier Legette ready to step into that role, but it's no secret why that's discomforting. The Panthers needed better, and while it's extremely late in the game, there are still options on the free agent market.

Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball while Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stefon Diggs does not fill the size/speed void that Chris Brazzell has left, but he's easily the best overall wide receiver on the market. Tyreek Hill would be a nice speed addition, but he's still recovering and may miss some time as well. Diggs is a much better option now.

Curtis Samuel

Again, Curtis Samuel isn't the big, speedy player Brazzell is, but he's got a decent blend of separation and yards-after-catch that this offense is lacking. He can get open decently well and make players miss, and that's a valuable skill to have. Plus, he's a former Panther fans would love to see again.

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen is pretty old, but as a WR4, the Panthers could do a lot worse. He's still got some left in the tank, and he was one of the most impactful players when on the field last year. He might not produce at a high level, but he does the little things that help an offense.

Zay Jones

If the Panthers do want size and speed, Zay Jones may be the only viable free agent. He's 6'2", which is not as tall as Brazzell, and is fairly fast, but not as fast. Still, among the options, he's got the best blend of those two attributes the Panthers clearly favor.

Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore is not tall, but he is pretty fast. Among free agents, he's one of the fastest receiver options. He could blaze down the field, which is what the Panthers were really hoping Brazzell would be able to do for them.

Hunter Renfrow

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Renfrow has been in the building before and has a passable understanding of Carolina's offense. They could do far worse than bringing him in for another run during camp to see if he can stick better this time. Unlike last year with Jalen Coker, the man he's replacing isn't coming back during the season.