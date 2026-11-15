5 Key Things to Know About Panthers vs. Saints in Week 10

It’s a division in which each of the four teams has won three games, and each of these clubs has lost at least five games. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints own 3-5 records, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have 3-6 resumes.

Later today at the Superdome, Dave Canales’s club hopes to put an end to a three-game skid. Regardless, the defending NFC South champions are technically in first place…at least for now.

Last Sunday, the Panthers fell at Bank of America Stadium for the second time in three weeks via a 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Kellen Moore’s Saints hung on for a 23-22 home overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina’s injury issues along the offensive line have certainly caught up with them in recent weeks. But the Panthers also look to take advantage of a New Orleans’ team that has struggled with ball security.

Panthers vs. Saints History

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The history of this series dates back to 1995, when the clubs were both members of the five-team NFC West. Realignment sent the Panthers, Saints, and Atlanta Falcons to the newly-formed NFC South, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Recently, New Orleans owns a 5-1 mark in the last six meetings with the Panthers and a year ago, the Saints swept this series for the second time in three years.

In Week 10 at Charlotte, Kellen Moore’s team came away with a surprising 17-7 win. Five weeks later at the Superdome, the Saints erased a 17-10 fourth-quarter deficit and prevailed, 20-17, thanks to a Charlie Smyth 47-yard field goal with two seconds to play.

Panthers’ pass protection has been a recent issue

Bryce Young gets strip sacked and the Bucs defense takes it back for 6!



The Panthers are getting punched in the mouth in the first half. pic.twitter.com/JU7aYDDJvF — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) October 25, 2026

Including last season’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young was sacked a combined 29 times in 17 contests. In eight games this season, he has already been dropped 26 times. Young has been sacked 14 times—three-plus times in each contest in each of those outings.

Promising Saints’ quarterback Tyler Shough played in 11 games during his rookie campaign, throwing for 2,384 yards and 10 scores (6 interceptions) and losing two of three fumbles. During the team’s 3-5 start, his TD passes are up (14) but so are his turnovers (9) via six picks while losing three of his eight fumbles.

Keep an Eye on Saints’ WR Chris Olave

PUSSY CAT WEEK. Chris Olave dominating the panthers through the years pic.twitter.com/JDjzRdj02e — hawkinn (@h4wkinnn) November 9, 2026

Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 2,197 yards and 16 scores in eight games this season. Seven of those touchdown have gone to wide receivers, and an equal amount have gone to tight ends (Darren Waller leads the team with 4 TD grabs). Running back Chuba Hubbard has a pair of TD catches.

He’s faced the Panthers more than any other team in the NFL. In eight meetings, Chris Olave has been targeted 61 times. He’s totaled 38 catches for 534 yards and four TDs—the latter the most vs. any NFL club. In two games vs. Carolina in ‘25, he caught a combined 11 passes for 189 yards and a pair of scores.