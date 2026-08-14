5 UDFAs Making Legit Push for Panthers Roster Spot

The Carolina Panthers signed a host of UDFAs this offseason. They have made more use of undrafted rookies than other teams; look at Jalen Coker, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Corey Thornton in the last two years. Are there some in this year's crop that might make the team?

It's important, and perhaps unfortunate, to note that most of these players will not make the roster. The preseason is long, and their battle is very uphill. Still, as of now, they're making a case to be strongly considered.

QB Haynes King

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're almost willing to say that Haynes King locked himself in with his Hall of Fame Game outing, but once he's healthy, he'll need to show something versus improved competition. He was great, but he was facing third-stringers or worse. If he can produce at all when he comes back, he will almost assuredly make it as the third QB and someone who might make it onto the field for some special plays.

IDL Aaron Hall

Injuries up front helped open the door for UDFA defensive lineman Aaron Hall, but the former Duke product has work to do. Elijah Garcia likely slid in ahead of him on the pecking order for a final DL spot after the Hall of Fame Game. That said, Hall has the athleticism to make his mark, and with little to no depth up front, he stands a really good chance, even after a disappointing run.

OLB Isaiah Smith

With Nic Scourton out, the depth chart for edge rushers is thin, but that means there are opportunities towards the end of it. Isaiah Smith has to outplay Cam Gill, Trevis Gipson, and others, but the bar isn't exactly sky-high right now. He could easily make the roster.

OT Albert Reese IV

Carolina Panthers guard Sam Hecht (75) and tackle Albert Reese IV (76) grab some pickle juice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tackle spot is so thin that Albert Reese IV need only outplay Stone Forsythe (who gave up the most sacks in the NFL last season) for a spot as a backup. Losing Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu helped open the door for him and the other UDFA linemen, and Reese seems poised to take advantage more than the rest.

WR Ja'Seem Reed*

Ja'Seem Reed gets an asterisk because he was a UDFA last year, but an injury prevented him from making the Cleveland Browns, so he's still searching for his first roster spot. And as of now, it looks like he'll get it. He's doing all the little things right, and he was good in the Hall of Fame Game. He absolutely has the attention of the coaching staff.