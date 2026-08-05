Unexpected Retirement Gives Panthers Rookie Clear Path to 53-Man Roster Spot

The Carolina Panthers were thrown a curveball when LaBryan Ray decided to retire from the NFL a few weeks into training camp, but that also creates an opportunity for one of Carolina's rookies.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Ray has retired from the NFL after spending the last three seasons with Carolina. Ray is hanging up his cleats at just 28 years old.

"The Panthers have announced LaBryan Ray’s retirement. He wasn’t at practice today," The Charlotte Observer' Mike Kaye said. "Ray played in more games for DC Ejiro Evero over the past three seasons than anyone on the current roster."

Ray appeared in 46 games since 2023, starting in 10 of them. He played as many as 54% of snaps in 2024 and was on the field for 19% in 2025, so there's a good amount of plays up for grabs for the players who were behind him on the depth chart.

The path is clear for Aaron Hall

Carolina Panthers defensive end Aaron Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Panthers' undrafted free agents, Hall has been creating buzz throughout the offseason and has certainly caught the eye of his teammates.

"I'd say Aaron Hall, for sure. I did not know he was that twitchy," defensive tackle Cam Jackson said during OTAs when asked about rookies who have stood out the most.

"Just how he gets off the ball, for real. He's a smart player, still learning, but just his motor -- he's got a high motor, for sure," Jackson added.

The first thing that stood out about Hall upon signing in Carolina was his athleticism. According to Kent Lee Platte, Hall notched a Relative Athletic Score of 9.67 out of 10 based on his pre-draft testing numbers.

And Hall has continued to turn heads during training camp.

"Looking forward to seeing rookie DL Aaron Hall (undrafted out of Duke) Thursday in Canton," Joe Person of The Athletic said after Carolina's latest practice of training camp.

The buzz for Hall is great and all, but the rookie now has to step up and show he can do it in live-game action before we can confidently say he's going to make the cut.

He'll get his first opportunity to do that when the Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.