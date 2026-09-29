7 Guard Options for Wounded Panthers After Damien Lewis' Crushing Injury

The Carolina Panthers are going to be without Damien Lewis, their best offensive lineman by a fair margin, for "a few weeks." It's plausible that Lewis has played his final snap of the 2026 season after tearing his UCL.

For now, Corey Bullock seems lined up to take Lewis' place. He stepped in for Lewis when the guard went down on Sunday. He's not terribly inspiring, though, and the Panthers ought to consider other options.

Kevin Zeitler

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) goes through drills during mandatory Titans Minicamp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reports indicate that Kevin Zeitler is retired and that he'd probably only come back to play for the Tennessee Titans. Charlotte isn't that far from Nashville, though, and a desperate Panthers team in a wide-open division might be able to convince Zeitler to give it another go. He's old, but he's still talented.

James Daniels

James Daniels is a free agent who hasn't retired, so signing him in some capacity is among the easiest things the Panthers can do. He's obviously still on the market for a reason, but that was also true of standout Panthers Darren Waller and Bobby Okereke. Perhaps he's got some juice left.

Saahdiq Charles or Jake Curhan

The Panthers have two options on the practice squad that make sense. Saahdiq Charles had a pretty decent training camp, and Jake Curhan knows the offense pretty well. He's a tackle that can play guard, so neither option is ideal, but they're the two most straightforward options to replace Lewis for a bit.

Cesar Ruiz

Trading with the New Orleans Saints is unlikely, but the Panthers have a huge need. Spotrac lists guard Cesar Ruiz as a potential trade candidate because of a salary that does not match production levels. The Panthers don't have time to worry with that right now, though; they need help at almost any cost.

Walker Little

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chuma Edoga | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Walker Little has experience at both right and left guard, so while it's not ideal, it could work for the Panthers. They could part with some draft picks to bring in a talented lineman who might be of use even after Damien Lewis returns from injury.

Jarrett Patterson

The Houston Texans are in no position to give up offensive linemen. Yet, Jarrett Patterson is a trade candidate because he primarily serves as depth and just isn't an elite performer. The Panthers need depth badly now, so the Texans' interior lineman could be an intruiging low-cost option in the wake of a crushing injury.