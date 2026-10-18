Panthers HC Dave Canales Just Cost Carolina With Mind-Numbing Coaching Decision

The Carolina Panthers were driving when they faced a fourth-and-one in the territory. They often go for it there, and with three timeouts and more than 30 seconds left to try and score before the half, what transpired next was mind-boggling.

Neither Dave Canales nor Bryce Young opted to call a timeout, although that ultimately comes down to the coach. Canales made the call to simply let the game go, and the Eagles weren't willing to give the Panthers time to decide to go for it and score. That's telling.

Canales said he didn't want to go for it on a fourth down, and he didn't consider a nine-yard gain on third-and-10 a positive result. It's mindboggling. It wasn't the most perfect outcome, but the Panthers should've called one of their three timeouts to decide something instead of going hurry-up and then letting the clock run out anyway.

I thought that was poorly done by Panthers at end of first half:

4th and 1 at own 45, with timeouts.

What is the harm of letting clock run down to 0:03, call the timeout and then throw it into the end zone? Bryce has the arm.

Instead, Carolina runs clock out completely. Ugly. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) October 18, 2026

Even if the Panthers believe they can't get a first down to try and continue the drive, there is no reason not to call a timeout with a few seconds left to set up a Hail Mary or some sort of play. That should've been the worst-case scenario there.

And if nothing's happening, Young can simply run out the last seconds of the half. In every way, it is a curious decision, and Canales' response before heading into the tunnel doesn't really justify the thought process.

It has not been a good day for Canales. He missed an easy challenge that led to the lone Eagles touchdown of the half. He did not have the Panthers ready to go after the bye week, which has been a consistent problem in his tenure.

Bryce Young had something to say to Brad Idzik after the Panthers chose not to run a play from their own 45 as the half ended. Panthers lead 10-7 and will receive the 2H kickoff. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 18, 2026

These are the sorts of things that were supposed to improve with Brad Idzik taking over play-calling. For the most part, they have, but today, Canales regressed badly.

Plus, the Panthers remain prone to awful penalties. That comes back to coaching. It's a discipline issue, and many of the penalties occurred on offense, which is Canales' bread and butter.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all of that, the Panthers are up at halftime and will be getting the ball to start the second half. It has been a ridiculously ugly game, but should this result hold, ugly wins count all the same.

But if the result is going to hold, Canales needs to improve in the second half and make sure the Panthers don't experience a catastrophic upset.