Answering the Biggest Questions We Still Have About the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are pretty much done making any changes. From here on out, it's about determining who in the building is going to stay in the building until August. There are not going to be any new names thrown into the mix in all likelihood.

While we don't have any questions remaining about the state of the roster, there are still plenty of questions we do have. Some of them won't be answered for a long time, but it's still a good time to analyze what we do know and what we can expect.

What will the offense look like under Brad Idzik?

The Panthers are changing playcallers, but don't expect big changes. Brad Idzik has been with Dave Canales for eight years, so he's very much a student at the Canales school of offense. That means it won't change very much, if at all.

The hope with this move isn't to transform the playbook or change the play-by-play operation. The hope is to give Idzik the reigns so he can focus fully on calling the offense while Canales focuses fully on the entire game. It should free him up to do better in other areas.

Is there a concern about the Panthers' tight end room?

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Those in the building don't have a concern whatsoever. In fact, at many different points this offseason, GM Dan Morgan has hyped the trio of tight ends he has on the roster. Of course, they're still not very good, but it probably won't matter.

In every season Dave Canales has been in charge of an offense, tight ends have been an afterthought. The Panthers and the Buccaneers in that lone 2023 season haven't used the position. That does make them a little one-dimensional, but it's not like they're missing a key piece of the playbook.

Will the running game be better?

It's hard to say the running game will be better, but it probably won't be worse. As rough as Chuba Hubbard was in 2025, he might've been dealing with injuries, and he's still a very solid back. Jonathon Brooks' health is a major concern, but if he can handle backup duties, he should be a quality reserve.

The reason it won't be worse even without Rico Dowdle is because the running game wasn't very good in 2025. It got the headlines because the Panthers relied on it and because Dowdle was the best back in the NFL for two weeks. Other than that, he was fairly mediocre, so the bar isn't very high.

What's the best offensive line configuration?

The Panthers have a good problem up front. They have two viable centers and three viable tackles. They only need one center and two tackles. They have the ability to parse through everything and come up with the best option. We suspect that will mean that Luke Fortner and Rasheed Walker will start, as unfortunate as that is for the rookies Monroe Freeling and Sam Hecht.

Freeling's a bit raw and inexperienced, and Walker is not. Fortner is very experienced and comes with a slightly higher pedigree than Hecht. The Panthers want to get younger, but not at the cost of quality along the offensive line.

Can Bryce Young finally put it together?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We've seen enough (2024 run post-benching, Rams games in 2025, Falcons OT win in 2025, etc.) to know that Bryce Young has good quarterback play in him. When he's on, he is really excellent. He's just not on all the time.

The question remains whether or not he can put it all together and be consistent and good. We think the answer is yes. The offense is still not elite around him, but he's got enough to be able to play well. With more time in the system and a better defense giving him more opportunities, he should be better in 2026.

Will he be extended before the season?

We and the Panthers front office both expect Young to improve this season. They picked up his option and have reportedly discussed an extension. It seems like a matter of when, not if, they add more years and more money to his contract.

That won't happen this offseason, though. Young's still not shown enough to justify the amount of money he'd earn. It's true that signing him for $30 million now is better than $40 million later, but there's just a bit too much risk to commit to that even now. Carolina will wait, and it's hard to disagree.