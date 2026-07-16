Panthers Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting For Jobs

Training camp is on the horizon for the Carolina Panthers. They'll spend several weeks practicing, learning plays, and developing chemistry. The coaches, however, will be doing two main things.

First, they'll be deciding which players deserve a spot on the final 53-man roster. Right now, there are 91 players to sort through. Beyond that, they must decide who's going to start out of those 53.

Only some spots are up for grabs, but they still have to parse through and set a depth chart as well as a final roster. Here's what we expect the former to look like when it's all said and done.

Surefire Panthers starters

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers don't have a ton of positional battles right now. There are several established starters who can spend training camp practicing without looking over their shoulder.

Bryce Young is the starting quarterback. That's not going to change. Chuba Hubbard is the starting running back, and that's not going to change until the season gets underway and the Panthers see what Jonathon Brooks really looks like.

Two of the three starting wide receivers will be Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. On the offensive line, we know for sure that Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis will be the guards, and Taylor Moton will be the right tackle.

On defense, we know Derrick Brown is starting on the interior, and we know that Jaelan Phillips and Nic Scourton will come off the edge. We're certain Devin Lloyd will be the starting linebacker behind them, with Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, and Tre'von Moehrig absolutely starting in the secondary.

Other than that, there are no guarantees, except for Ryan Fitzgerald kicking, Sam Martin punting, and JJ Jansen long-snapping.

Panthers fighting for starting spots

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have some likely starters, but with training camp and preseason to go, things can definitely change. As of now, it looks like Xavier Legette will be the third starting wide receiver, but Chris Brazzell II is in the running.

Tommy Tremble tops the depth chart at tight end, but we wouldn't be surprised if Ja'Tavion Sanders or Mitchell Evans snatched that spot with a good showing this summer.

It looks like Rasheed Walker will be the starting left tackle, but Monroe Freeling can't be counted out yet. And while Luke Fortner technically tops the center depth chart, we fully expect Sam Hecht to take that spot when it's all said and done.

On the interior of the defense, Bobby Brown II, Cam'ron Jackson, and Lee Hunter are fighting for the two spots not occupied by Derrick Brown. With Tershawn Wharton out for now, it's truly open for all of them.

Trevin Wallace is highly, highly likely to take that second linebacker spot, but he definitely isn't a surefire starter with Jackson Kuwatch and Claudin Cherilus potentially challenging him.

On the back end, we expect Nick Scott to snag that last safety spot, but Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley are very much in play for the Panthers.