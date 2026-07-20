Despite Improvements, Panthers' Pass-Catching Corps Needs Major Work

A lot goes into making a successful NFL quarterback.

One of the factors is the performances of the quarterback's pass-catchers, who can sometimes shoulder some of the blame for a signal-caller struggling.

And that was the case for the Carolina Panthers in 2025, as their receivers weren't blameless in some of the struggles Bryce Young experienced in his third season.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, Panthers pass-catchers had the 13th-highest percentage of receiver error causing incompletions last season.

Receiver errors that qualify for that metric include dropped balls and running wrong routes. When it comes to drops, the Panthers were tied for the 14th-most in the NFL last season with 21.

Young's top target, Tetairoa McMillan, was responsible for a whopping eight of those drops.

Despite all that, Young finished with career-bests in completion rate (63.6%) and passer rating (87.8). While impressive, clearly there's room for improvement if Carolina's pass-catchers can simply clean up their mistakes in 2026.

And if they can do that in tandem with Young fixing his own issues, the former No. 1 overall pick has the potential to take a massive leap forward in his fourth season.

Panthers' pass-catcher outlook for 2026

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have a solid one-two punch atop the depth chart in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

McMillan had a stellar rookie season that saw him break 1,000 yards and win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Coker had a strong second half of the season after shaking off the rust following a lengthy absence due to injury and he capped off his 2026 campaign with a 134-yard performace in the playoffs.

Things are murky behind those two, though.

The Panthers are still waiting for Xavier Legette to arrive, but sadly he hasn't shown any signs that he's close after two seasons and now he's facing a make-or-break year in 2026.

Carolina added Chris Brazzell in the 2026 NFL Draft, but as is the case with most rookies, he's a total wild card in Year 1.

The unproven Jimmy Horn and veterans John Metchie and David Moore are the top competitors for the last spots on the depth chart, and it's possible all three could make the cut.

At tight end, the Panthers have an uninspiring group consisting of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans, none of whom are feared as pass-catchers.

Carolina desperately needs a third receiver to step up, but it remains to be seen if anyone will be able to do so.