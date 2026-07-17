Ranking Every Panthers Position Group Entering Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers have done a lot of work to improve several position groups over the last couple of offseasons. It has resulted in a much better roster, although it's worth noting that there's certainly some imbalance here. Some groups are just better than others. Here they are, ranked from worst to best.

Tight ends

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) stretches for a catch during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is virtually nothing to write home about here. The tight ends are disappointing, with none of Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, or Ja'Tavion Sanders being remotely concerning to an opposing defense.

Running backs

It's hard to pin down what version of Chuba Hubbard we will get this year. And behind him, it's hard to know what to expect. Jonathon Brooks is palpably exciting, but he's had two ACL tears in the span of 13 months. Who knows how he'll hold up?

Linebackers

With all due respect to Devin Lloyd, there's just not much at linebacker. After Lloyd, there is Trevin Wallace. After Wallace? It's bleak. Special teamers populate the depth chart behind those two, making it a very thin group.

Quarterbacks

Bryce Young is our guy, but we can't pretend he's an elite quarterback. Kenny Pickett is a capable backup, though, and Haynes King could be a really intriguing prospect due to his rushing ability, so the QB room isn't in awful shape.

Wide receivers

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are a very strong duo, but it's not very good behind them. There's plenty of upside with Chris Brazzell II, Malick Meiga, and Jimmy Horn Jr., but that doesn't equal production, and John Metchie and Xavier Legette are borderline busts at this point.

Interior defensive line

Once again, one player's doing the heavy lifting here. Derrick Brown is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, but besides him, there's not a ton to write home about. Bobby Brown is solid, but Lee Hunter, Aaron Hall, and Cam Jackson are question marks. When healthy, Tershawn Wharton is not great, either. Derrick Brown is amazing, though.

Edge rushers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The edge rushers get a slight edge over their interior counterparts because there's a little more depth. Jaelan Phillips is quite good, and Nic Scourton was the second-best rookie in 2025. Those two are a good duo, and Princely Umanmielen is an exciting prospect.

Secondary

The secondary is in great shape. It just has one hole. Corey Thornton will be solid in the slot, and the Mike Jackson Jaycee Horn duo will dominate the outside. Tre'von Moehrig is great. It's just the other safety spot. For now, it's Nick Scott, which certainly holds the group back.

Offensive line

The Panthers are spending more than all but one NFL team on the offensive line, so it makes sense for it to rank first. There just is a lot of talent here. They have three starting-caliber tackles (four if Ikem Ekwonu was healthy), two starting-caliber centers, and two good guards.