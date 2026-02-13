Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud: Chris Simms Brings New Heat to the Debate

The conversation about who is the best quarterback from the 2023 class got louder again after Chris Simms shared his thoughts on The Dan Patrick Show. During the interview, he compared Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud and ended up surprising a lot of people.

Simms said that if he had to choose today, he would give a small advantage to Bryce Young. He made it clear that this is not an easy decision for him. He even said he does not feel completely comfortable picking one over the other.

This hesitation reflects what both quarterbacks are going through right now. Stroud entered the league on fire and quickly became the star of the Houston Texans. He played with calm, accuracy and maturity that most rookies do not show. Because of that, he became the favorite in almost every debate about the class.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Young had a tougher beginning with the Carolina Panthers. His first season came with coaching changes, offensive struggles and a team that was still trying to find its identity. Even so, Young has started to show clear progress. Analysts who follow him closely say his timing, reads and decision making are getting better week by week.

Simms also mentioned that by the end of last season the conversation was leaning heavily toward Stroud. He believes that some recent opinions may have been influenced by a dip in Stroud’s play after a concussion and some changes in Houston’s offensive system. Simms even admitted that Stroud was the obvious pick before the playoffs.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

His comments show how fast things can change in the NFL. Both quarterbacks have talent and both still have questions to answer. Simms said that right now neither of them looks like a fully established long-term superstar. Because of that, the race between them stays wide open.

This debate will likely follow the league for years. Two quarterbacks were drafted one after the other and now each one is fighting to show that he deserves to be the face of his class.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Playoff team Carolina Panthers net awful ranking after Super Bowl 60

7-Round mock draft for Carolina Panthers with order officially set

Drake Maye got the Cam Newton treatment in Super Bowl 60