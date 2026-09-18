Cam Newton Believes He Could Suit Up for Falcons in Awkward Reunion with Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hasn't played since 2021. Next year, he will be eligible for the Hall of Fame. But in the spirit of all the players unretiring or at least considering it (Aaron Donald, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers), Newton maintains he could still play.

The former NFL MVP has his eyes on his beloved hometown Falcons, who play his beloved former team, the Panthers, this week. It's not going to happen, but Newton made his pitch to join the team and ironically face the team he helped make really relevant in the 2010s.

Cam Newton thinks he'd be better than Cooper Rush vs. Panthers

Former Auburn Tigers and NFL player Cam Newton joins the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons are uniquely maligned at the quarterback situation. They have not been sold on Michael Penix Jr., who is still not 100% after ACL surgery.

So, they signed Tua Tagovailoa after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa suffered a likely multi-week oblique injury, forcing Atlanta to sign and start Cooper Rush.

Cam Newton speaks on fans saying he should’ve gotten a chance with the Falcons



“My phone ain’t ring in 5 years… I mean damn I can do better than Cooper Rush!” pic.twitter.com/tjToupy6qr — Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) September 16, 2026

Newton doesn't get why he hasn't received a call. Fans have mentioned Newton as an option for the Falcons, and the ex-Panther was shocked at some of the QB news he's heard without being contacted about a return.

"How y'all going to get Drew Brees, who is a year younger than my daddy, and Philip Rivers, [who] is a year younger than my granddaddy, and then y'all overlook me?" he asked incredulously.

The former NFL MVP did admit that he probably wouldn't take an NFL job at this point, but he'd appreciate being asked since he's still just 37 years old, compared to Brees and Rivers who are in their late 40s.

No one is asking Brees or Rivers or anyone else to carry these teams, but simply to "manage" them, which Newton believes he could do. "I mean, damn, I can do better than Cooper Rush!" he said.

Newton may or may not be right at this point. Rush is in NFL shape and has been a backup for years, while Newton hasn't taken a snap in five. The physicality and talent are probably still hanging on, but there's more to it than that.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons | USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, Newton's own admission may be turning teams off. They know he's got a nice spot in the media and that he's said on many occasions that he's highly unlikely to return. Teams aren't going to reach out just to be nice.

But if it had happened, Newton would be lined up to start against the Panthers in Week 2 instead of Rush. For our sake, it's probably a good thing. It would sting to see a franchise legend suit up for a rival against the Panthers.