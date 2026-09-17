What Week 2 NFL Odds Say About Critical Panthers-Falcons Game

Week 2 of the NFL season is near, and the Carolina Panthers look to rebound from their embarrassing Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears. Entering the 2026 season, the NFC South was and still is widely viewed as the most unpredictable division in football.

The division remains wide open, as each of the four teams starts its year 0-1. At least one NFC South team is guaranteed a victory this weekend, though, as the Panthers seek their first win of the season against the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina has recently had Atlanta's number, sweeping the Falcons in 2025 as QB Bryce Young played some of his best football in those matchups.

The Falcons lost on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. It was an uninspiring offensive performance for Atlanta, totaling just 13 points. The passing game was abysmal, raising major questions for the Falcons as Carolina visits Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Panthers Favored Despite Being On the Road

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On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are currently 2.5-point favorites, even though the game is in Atlanta. Despite both teams being 0-1 this season, the Panthers were still the more impressive of the two teams, largely because of the offensive performance they put together against the Bears.

Bryce Young had one of the best games of his career against Chicago, completing 62% of his passes, throwing for 361 yards and 3 touchdowns, and throwing 1 interception, while also scoring a rushing touchdown.

Carolina's 37 points were the most scored in franchise history for a season opener. Jalen Coker started the season right where he left off, creating explosive plays and winning against man coverage.

Coker totaled 8 catches, for 138 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. The first of those touchdowns was a 51 yard bomb down the left sideline where Coker beat his man on a go route.

With that said, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites on the road because they at least showed a pulse on one side of the ball. The defense was atrocious, especially against the run, but Atlanta's offense has to prove it can put together a complete game.

The line also means that if the Panthers were at home, they'd likely be 7- or 7.5-point favorites. The line is dead on. Atlanta has one of the three worst QB rooms in the NFL. Carolina's defense should bounce back in this spot, where either Cooper Rush or Tua Tagovailoa starts for the Falcons.