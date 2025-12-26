NFL Week 17 picks spell doom for Carolina Panthers' playoff hopes

The Carolina Panthers can clinch the NFC South this weekend. They need a few things to happen, but if those things do, they'll be division champs for the first time since they went to the Super Bowl.

Either way, they cannot be eliminated this week, and they will have a shot at making it, no matter what happens, in Week 18. Unfortunately, the NFL Week 17 picks suggest it will come down to Week 18.

Worst-case scenario for Panthers plays out in Week 17 NFL picks

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If the Panthers win and the Buccaneers lose, the Panthers will be NFC South champions. If the Panthers lose, they cannot clinch. If the Buccaneers win, the Panthers cannot clinch.

It's tough to envision the Panthers clinching. They are at home, but they're facing the NFC's best team in the Seattle Seahawks. The Bucs are on the road, but they're only heading to Miami and facing a woeful Dolphins team.

The NFL picks from Pete Prisco reflect that. First, he predicts that the cross-country trip won't faze the Seahawks on Sunday.

"This is a long trip for the Seahawks in their quest to win the NFC West, but they played last Thursday, which helps with the rest. Look for the defense to play well here and limit Bryce Young and the Panthers offense," Prisco said. "Sam Darnold will play better than he did against the Rams as the Seahawks win it."

He predicted a 24-16 loss for the Panthers in their 2025 home finale, setting up a win-or-go-home trip to Tampa next week. As for the Bucs, Prisco rubbed salt in the wound by picking them to win, too.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The Bucs have to win the next two to win the division. Miami is done and the past two weeks has played like it," he said. "This is a road game for Tampa Bay, but will it feel like it? Look for Tampa Bay to win it behind a better showing from Baker Mayfield and the offense."

The odds don't suggest the Panthers are going to clinch this week. Even if they knock off the top seed, as they've done twice now, they have to have help from Quinn Ewers and the Dolphins, which is not ideal.

