Tetairoa McMillan earns high place in ESPN's NFL rookie rankings

It can be tough to get a handle on exactly what these Carolina Panthers are all about.

Are they the scrappy upstarts who upset both the Packers and the Rams, or are they the loveable losers who got blown out by the Bills and the Patriots and somehow lost to the team with the worst record in the league?

We may not get a definitive answer on that question this season, but one thing we do know about this team is they hit an absolute grand slam in the 2025 NFL draft.

Several rookies from that class have made big contributions this season, but none moreso than their top pick, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Heading into Week 14, ESPN has him ranked as the second-best rookie in the entire NFL.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

ESPN on Tetairoa McMillan

"McMillan has shown no hesitance in stepping into the lead role for the Panthers, who have lacked a true WR1 since DJ Moore was traded to the Bears in 2023. McMillan's catch radius and route-running ability at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds has translated well to the professional level. Those skills could come up big for the Panthers in the playoffs, as they're in contention to win the NFC South at 7-6."

All due respect to Moore and his skillset, but McMillan has already demonstrated he has a much, much, much higher ceiling.

There have been issues with drops here and there, but the overall body of work outshines those errors. McMillan is a lethal receiving threat who can out-muscle defenders for jump balls, then out-run them to the end zone when he has any space.

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

McMillan is finally catching on as a red zone threat, too. After scoring just two touchdowns in his first 10 games, he's scored four over the last three weeks.

It's still a bit early to tell how far McMillan can go, but he has all the makings of a dominant weapon who could be the focal point of Carolina's passing game or the next decade.

