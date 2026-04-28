Carolina Panthers Doubled Their Pleasure with a Pair of Fifth-Round Bargains

Just like that, the 2026 NFL draft is history. Teams are now busy signing those players who weren’t selected last week in Pittsburgh.

Now come the post-draft grades and evaluations. Hence, ESPN analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid were presented a series of questions following three days of 32 teams selecting a total of 257 college prospects. Seven of those questions had to do with the best value pick in each round of the draft.

Panthers look like they struck gold twice in Round 5

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When it came to Round 5, Miller opted for Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II, who was selected by the Detroit Lions. As for Reid, he was a little slier. He chose both of the Carolina Panthers’ fifth-round picks in center Sam Hecht (Kansas State) and safety Zakee Wheatley (Penn State).

“I cheated and took two players,” said Reid, “but Carolina got tremendous value in getting prospects I had fourth-round grades on. Hecht projects as the center of the future behind Luke Fortner and the team also needed another young, high-upside safety.”

Finding a reliable center has been a recent problem for Carolina

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Over the past two seasons, the pivot position has been an area of instability for Dave Canales’s club. Three different players—Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, and Brad Christensen—have all took their turns starting at center. All three of those performers are no long with the club. Mays signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, Corbett latched on with the Buffalo Bills, and Christensen remains a free agent.

This offseason, Panthers' general manager Dan Morgan added Fortner via a one-year deal. He began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent 2025 with the New Orleans Saints. It should be an interesting training camp battle for the starting job.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig (7) during player introductions at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As for the former Nittany Lion, he joins a defensive backfield that could use more from the deep safety position. Last off season, the Panthers signed Tre’von Moehrig away from the Raiders and he was a solid contributor—finishing third on the team in tackles and aiding the club’s troubled run defense.

Nick Scott started all 17 games and his 109 defensive stops ranked second on the club. However, there were too few big plays as he finished with just two takeaways and three passes defensed.

Versatile S Zakee Wheatley appears to be a real find

A little Zakee Wheatley footage for your review. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/UC7aYdZBzj — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 25, 2026

The Panthers were thought to have eyes for Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman (who eventually went to the Bears at No. 25), but they passed on him in the first round in favor of University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. In Wheatley, they may have found the answers to one of the defense’s shortcomings in recent years. He’s an intriguing player and his versatility will be a key as he has the ability to line up at either strong or free safety.

Ideally, Wheatley would eventually become the starter next to Moehrig. The Panthers did bring back Scott this offseason via a one-year deal, so this certainly bears watching.

Morgan and company certainly received their share of kudos for their draft class, and coming up with a pair of fifth-round bargains such as Hecht and Wheatley were certainly a feather in the team’s collective cap.