Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers inactives revealed for Week 9 game
In about 90 minutes, the Carolina Panthers will kick off their ninth game of the season on the road against the Green Bay Packers.
This matchup is about as tough as it will get this season for the Panthers, who are considered 12.5-point underdogs according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
It doesn't help that Carolina will be missing some key linemen for this matchup. Let's review the inactives lists for both teams going into today's game.
Panthers Week 9 inactives
- C Cade Mays
- OLB Princely Umanmielen
- WR Hunter Renfrow
- QB Mike White (#3QB)
- TE James Mitchell
- DT Cam Jackson
The biggest blow this week is of course to the offensive line, where Cade Mays has been ruled out due to the ankle/knee injury he suffered against Buffalo. Carolina's offense has functioned a lot smoother with Mays at center, especially Bryce Young. Austin Corbett will take his place in the lineup.
At edge the Panthers are also shorthanded with rookie outside linebacker Princely Umnamielen out with an ankle issue. Carolina made two moves this week to boost the depth at this spot, signing Trevis Gipson off the 49ers' practice squad and elevating Jeremiah Moon off the practice squad.
At quarterback Andy Dalton will be the primary backup behind Bryce Young, despite having to deal with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Young is also still recovering from a high ankle sprain two weeks ago, so he may not be 100%.
Packers Week 9 inactives
- DE Lukas Van Ness
- WR Dontayvion Wicks
- K Lucas Havrisik
- OL Jacob Monk
- OL Donovan Jennings
- DL Warren Brinson
