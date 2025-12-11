Carolina Panthers among most dangerous NFL teams that could miss playoffs
The Carolina Panthers at 7-6 are fighting for the top spot in the NFC South in their first playoff berth in eight years.
After beating the Los Angeles Rams before their bye week, the Panthers built a lot of confidence and could have the means to finish the season off strong and win the NFC South. Sportsnaut contributor Jason Leach listed the Panthers as one of the five most dangerous teams that could miss the playoffs.
"The Carolina Panthers have been one of the surprise teams and are currently ninth in the NFC, but tied for the division lead in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have an impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and have upset wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers," Leach wrote.
"Quarterback Bryce Young continues to make strides in his third season, and they have the 10th-ranked rushing offense in the league. Typically, you wouldn’t expect a team with zero playoff experience to be a threat if they get in. But perhaps their wins over the Rams and Packers will boost their confidence. Two of their final four games are against the Buccaneers, which will decide both teams’ playoff fates."
Panthers could become problem in the NFC playoff race
The Panthers are one of the trickiest teams to figure out in the NFC playoff race. They have beaten some high-quality competition in the Rams and Green Bay Packers but have also struggled against some of the weaker teams in the league like the New Orleans Saints.
The first three months of the season don't really matter if the Panthers don't deliver in these next couple of weeks, specifically in the games against the Bucs.
Those two meetings with the Bucs will likely decide who wins the division and the Panthers need to make sure they are on top in both of those games.
In the meantime, the Panthers are solely focused on their Week 15 matchup against the Saints on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET inside Caesars Superdome.
