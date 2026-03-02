Carolina Panthers’ NFLPA Survey Grades Paint Interesting, Unexpected Picture

Every offseason, the NFL Players Association releases its report cards for each franchise throughout the league. The report card gives letter grades for different aspects of an organization, such as coaching, ownership, and even the weight room and travel.

Panthers’ 2026 NFLPA report card, obtained by The Athletic.

Big jump for David Tepper, who had a D-minus last year. Players clearly still want a grass field. But strong grades for Dan Morgan, Dave Canales and the coaching, strength and training staffs. pic.twitter.com/E757xLToMs — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 26, 2026

The Carolina Panthers’ overall rank was 23rd in the NFL, a slight upgrade from 2025’s ranking of 25th in the league. There were some good grades along the way, though, and in some of the most important categories of all.

The Positives

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Starting with the positives, the Panthers were graded an A- for head coach and an A for general manager, indicating that the players see Dave Canales and Dan Morgan as having the Panthers headed in the right direction.

This marks the second season in a row that Dave Canales has had an A- grade as the head coach of the Panthers. This is the first season ever that a GM is included in the grade, and it’s not too shabby of a start for GM Dan Morgan to have an A grade, one of the 18 GMs who graded with an A or higher.

The biggest positive for the Panthers report card isn’t the two A grades for Canales and Morgan, though; it’s the improvement of team owner David Tepper’s grade, moving up from a D- in 2025 to a B- in 2026, a massive jump and one that some Panthers fans may not have seen coming so quickly.

"I talk to David Tepper every day and he's so passionate about the team..



He's been amazing to work with" ~ Dan Morgan#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fDynkjl3rR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026

Tepper has always been a polarizing owner, but the shift in the organization’s direction means that Tepper has become even more connected with the team, and that the culture of the organization has improved mightily.

The Negatives

There are still areas to clean up, and it starts with the field. Part of Tepper's subpar grade a year ago was due to the field and the reluctance to switch from turf to actual grass; that issue still hasn’t been resolved, as the home game field received an F grade.

Another negative was the locker room, grading at just a D+. Hopefully, in time, issues like these can become easy fixes that signify even more growth in the Panthers organization.

Final Thoughts

While 25th to 23rd isn’t substantial growth, it’s still growth, and the Panthers are growing in all facets as an organization.

This offseason is going to be the most important in the Bryce Young era, and if the Panthers keep improving in the win column, it’ll signify that the organization as a whole is getting better, not just the product on the field.