GM Dan Morgan Gives Concerning Take on Panthers First Round Pick

With NFL Scouting Combine week starting yesterday, coaches and GMs took the podium to answer questions and give their outlooks on next season.

Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan went up on the podium yesterday around 1 PM EST, and didn’t give too many gems of answers, but he left pretty much everything on the table as far as the draft and free agency go. There is one concerning answer Morgan gave after he left the podium, though.

Dan Morgan: We’re not going to pass up on good players and if the best player on our board is a wideout…then so be it. pic.twitter.com/tSaKP9YRZT — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) February 24, 2026

Dan Morgan talked about how the Panthers aren’t going to pass up good players, no matter the position. Morgan said, “We’re not going to pass up on good players, and if the best player on our board is a wideout, then so be it.”

While it makes sense for Dan Morgan not to show all the Panthers cards this early into the process, the idea of drafting a wide receiver in the first two rounds just isn’t what Carolina needs right now, and wouldn’t be smart at all

The Panthers have their two staples of that room right now, with offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker. A third wideout not named Xavier Legette could be useful, but not in the first round of the draft.

The positions that Morgan and the Panthers should have their eyes on for the first round are defense, those being edge rusher and linebacker. Morgan, being a former linebacker himself, talked about how important linebackers are to a defense as a whole.

Dan Morgan on linebacker position pic.twitter.com/kh41YeHIIH — CharlotteVibe (@charlottevibe) February 24, 2026

It won't be any surprise if the Panthers go with a linebacker is taken with the 19th pick overall. Many mocks and analysts have linked Georgia linebacker CJ Allen to the Panthers as a future linebacker. Free agency is where Carolina should attack the linebacker spot. Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal would be a perfect fit for Carolina as far as free agent targets go.

Where Carolina Should Target a Receiver

Alabama 's Germie Bernard (5) makes a catch over Oklahoma's Gentry Williams (9) during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a lot of solid receiver options in both free agency and a little deeper into the draft. If Carolina decides to go the receiver route in the draft, a few solid third-round options could be players like Zachariah Branch (Georgia) and Germie Bernard (Alabama), guys who are going to be a little further down the draft boards but can still make an impact from day one.

Branch has the potential to be one of the best deep threats in the league, with how fast he is. He'll probably run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the combine. Bernard is well known for his hands; he rarely drops passes and runs clean routes, and can also go up and win on 50/50 balls.

There are different avenues to find a great receiver alongside the core that's already in Carolina, just don't use the first round pick (for the third year in a row).