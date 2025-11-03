Panthers PFF grades: Bryce Young flunks, one safety shines and another bombs
The Carolina Panthers secured the franchise's most important win in years on Sunday, upsetting the Green Bay Packers on the road by a score of 16-13.
It would be misleading not to mention that the Packers played awfully, and you could state it was more a loss on Green Bay's part than a win for Carolina - but that's not the way the standings work. A win is a win, and the Panthers need to cherish every one they get.
Let's see what we can learn from the team's Pro Football Focus grades for this week.
Damien Lewis, Yosh Nijman top offense
Coming in, we expected the Panthers offensive line to have a rough day, banged up as they were. While Bryce Young was hurried a lot the group did perform better than expected - especially keeping MIcah Parsons out of the backfield. Left guard Damien Lewis wound up with the highest grade on offense, coming in at 83.0 overall. Right tackle Yosh Nijman came in a surprise second, posting a 75.8 overall grade.
Rico Dowdle wins bronze
The real star of the day for the Panthers was once again their breakout running back, Rico Dowdle - who finally earned proper RB1 duties for the first time since Chuba Hubbard returned to the lineup. Dowdle racked up 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging over five yards per carry. That earned him a 74.3 run grade and a 74.6 overall, third-best on offense. Regardless of what the grades say, Dowdle was the best player on the field for the Panthers this week.
Bryce Young flops
It was a less inspiring day for Dowdle's backfield partner, starting quarterback Bryce Young. Returning from a high ankle sprain, Young totaled a season-low 102 passing yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and one fumble. For his efforts Young got a 42.6 overall grade. That was the lowest mark for any Carolina starter on this side of the ball.
Christian Rozeboom leads defense
On defense we've got one of the most surprising grades of the year, with inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom earning the top grade for this unit. PFF gave him strong marks all around, including 74.1 in coverage, 71.4 in pass rushing, 83.8 in tackling and 79.5 against the run, coming out to 87.1 overall. If nothing else Rozeboom was active, totaling a team-high 15 tackles.
Safeties at opposite ends
The second-best grade on defense for Carolina this week went to safety Tre'von Moehrig, who had his best game yet since signing with the Panthers this offseason. Moehrig managed two tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and an interception. That earned him a 78.1 overall grade, boosted by an 80.5 grade in coverage.
The guy on the other side of the back end did not do so well. The lowest grade for any defensive starter went to safety Nick Scott, who made one of the worst tackling attempts we've ever seen. He came in at 25.9 in that department, 34.2 in run defense and 43.8 overall. It's a mystery why the Panthers haven't tried to land another legitimate starter here to pair with Moehrig, because Scott should be a backup at best.
