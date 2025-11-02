Panthers linked to rival's second-round pick as NFL trade deadline target
The Carolina Panthers may finally be heading in the right direction, but last week's loss to Buffalo is a reminder that they still have a long way to go before they're ready to beat heavyweights.
With the NFL trade deadline coming up on Tuesday afternoon, it represents Carolina's last chance to upgrade the roster before free agency begins in March five months from now.
One analyst believes that the Panthers could make a deal with the division rival New Orleas Saints to boost the back end of their defense. Ricky Raines at Pro Football Network has linked Carolina to cornerback Alontae Taylor, the Saints' second-round pick from the 2022 draft.
"Taylor’s coverage proficiency and versatility would offer defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero even more flexibility with his coverage shells and pressure packages. As he’s likely to command a substantial contract to retain his services, the asking price in a trade could be palatable."
This does make a lot of sense on the surface. While the Panthers do have some talented players in their secondary Tre'Von Moehrig is really the only one who can play multiple spots - and adding somebody like Taylor would expand what Eviro can call a good deal.
In addition to his chops in coverage and ability to play the boundary or the slot, Taylor is also a respectable blitzing weapon, with six career sacks and eight quarterback hits. Taylor has also totaled 17 tackles for a loss and forced three fumlbes in his career.
Coverage is what really matters at this position, though - and Taylor has mae a break-through in his part of the game. PFF has him graded out at 68.8 this season in covearge - up from 35.4 last season. For his career he's allowed a 90.8 passer rating.
PFN has also linked the Panthers to Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson as potential trade targets.
