Carolina Panthers Post-June 1 Cut Candidates: Which Players Could Be Cap Casualties?

It's June 1, which means that the NFL can get a whole lot busier. Teams like the Carolina Panthers have tons of players with contracts that adjust after June 1. Dead money, cap hit, and more change on that date.

Most of the time, it gets easier to cut players, so if there was a holdout that the Panthers wanted to move on from but couldn't take the cost, it will be easier now. Here are some candidates who could be on their way out during OTAs.

Tommy Tremble

The Panthers' tight end has not really made much of his NFL career so far. He's really only still a starting tight end because he plays for the Panthers. Tommy Tremble has two younger and perhaps more interesting TEs behind him in Mitchell Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Cutting Tremble would save $4 million, although that would've been true before June 1 as well. The dead money of $4 million is also the same. Still, Tremble's been a prime cut candidate all offseason and remains one now.

Likelihood: Low

Pat Jones

Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pat Jones had a rough start to his two-year Panthers contract, missing most of 2025 with an injury. He's healthy now, but the edge rusher room is a whole lot deeper. Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen all figure to slot in above him.

Cutting Jones would save $4.75 million against the cap. It'll carry $5.365 million in dead cap. Both figures were the same pre-June 1, but like Tremble, Jones has kind of always been on the chopping block.

Likelihood: Medium

Damien Lewis

This may sound like a shock, but if the Panthers want to clear up some money, cutting Damien Lewis would be the way to do it. Releasing him carries a dead cap hit of $3.75 million, but it would open up $12.97 million, one of the biggest salary openings with such a low dead cap.

However, the depth at guard is not good, and Lewis might honestly be the best interior lineman on the roster, so this would be a foolish thing, even if it's now much more viable after June 1.

Likelihood: None

Trevor Etienne

Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) evades a tackle by New York Jets kicker Nick Folk | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Trevor Etienne is just in his second season, but the Panthers haven't invested much in him. He is currently the primary return man, but during OTAs and training camp, that could change. If it does, he's not a good enough running back to keep.

Cutting him wouldn't save much money at $1.005 million, but the dead cap hit is less than $300,000. Plus, it would ultimately be about the roster spot with AJ Dillon on board rather than the money it could save the Panthers.

Likelihood: Low