Carolina Panthers ditch running back to make room for much-needed offensive line help

Heading into tomorrow's road game against the Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers are in desperate straits along their offensive line. With starting right guard Robert Hunt already on injured reserve, the Panthers lost Brady Christensen last week to a season-ending Achilles tear.
So, the team needed to make a few roster moves to make room for some badly-needed interior offensive line help. Today that's what they did, announcing the following three transactions.
Panthers Week 9 moves
- Released: RB/KR DeeJay Dallas
- Activated: G Chandler Zavala
- Elevated: OLB Jeremiah Moon
Beginning at the top, Dallas is a former Pete Carroll disciplie and knew head coach Dave Canales from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas never did much in his four years in Seattle, nor the one season he spent in Arizona before arriving in Carolina.
Dallas appeared in three games with the Panthers, working mostly as a kickoff returner. He was a liability in this department, making questionable decisions en route to 141 yards on six attempts. Releasing him leaves more room for rookie Trevor Etienne to grow into his role on special teams.
Zavala was a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2023 NFL draft. Since then he's appeared in 31 games, including 11 starts. Most likely Zavala will be slotted in at right guard in Christensen's absence.
However, starting left guard Damien Lewis is listed as questionable, so Zavala could conceivably wind up playing that spot, instead - leaving another Seahawks castoff - Jake Curhan - to start at right guard.
As for Moon, he's an undrafted product out of Florida who has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moon has appeared in 21 games as a pro, totaling 21 tackles and two forced fumbles. Moon is being added for extra depth on the edge with rookie outside linebackerPrincely Umanmielen being ruled out with a shoulder injury.
