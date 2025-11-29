Carolina Panthers rule out 5 players - what it means for Rams matchup

We can say this much for Sunday's game - it's not going to get any tougher than this for the Carolina PanthersThe, at least not this season.

Tomorrow afternoon Sean McVay, Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will be visiting Bank of America Stadium, and they come in as favorites by more than 10 points.

To make matters worse, the Panthers have been hit hard by injuries this past week, and yesterday they ruled out the following five players.

Panthers ruled out vs. Rams

- CB Jaycee Horn

- LB Christian Rozeboom

- LB Claudin Cherelus

- C Cade Mays

- G Chandler Zavala

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) taunts the Jacksonville Jaguars fans after collecting an interception during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. | [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The biggest blow here is obviously losing Jaycee Horn, who's coming off his best game of the season against the 49ers. He suffered a concussion on Monday night and did not practice this week.

With Horn on the sideline, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that Akayleb Evans will be rotating in with rookie Corey Thornton at the left boundary spot. Obviously, this leaves the Panthers more vulnerable to LA's star receiver duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Panthers will be even more thin on the back end of their defense this week thanks to the one-game suspension for safety Tre'von Moehrig.

Carolina will also be thin once again at the second level of their defense, where they never really bothered to try to replace Josey Jewell. With Christian Rozeboom and Claudin Cherelus out, Krys Barnes will be starting next to Trevin Wallace, who's good to go after missing last week with a shoulder injury.

That'll make it tougher to stop LA's run gamed, which is led by Kyren Williams, who's totaled 796 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. It will also leave them weaker against tight ends in coverage, which has been problematic all season even when they're healthy.

Lastly, the absence of Zavala is probably addition by subtraction, but the Panthers will sorely miss Cade Mays in the middle of their offensive line. Austin Corbett has just not been able to return to the relatively high level we saw him play at early in the 2024 season at any point this year.

