Predicting the next 4 games on Carolina Panthers' schedule after stunning upset
What a change is here. While the Carolina Panthers have suffered a couple of humiliating blowouts this season, they have also managed to change the perception of this team around the league.
Winning one game as an underdog is no great feat, and neither is winning two in a game where so much is week-to-week. However, these Panthers have won five games this season in which they were the underdogs, including Sunday's wild upset of the Green Bay Packers on the road.
We have to change our perceptions of this team, as well - and adjust our expectations for the rest of the season. Let's see if we can predict how the next four games on the schedule will go before the bye week.
Week 10 vs. Saints
Division games can always be a bit hairy, even if the opponent is at the bottom of the conference standings the way New Orleans is, right now. The Saints are a mess, to put it lightly. Spencer Rattler had a good thing going for a while, but the supporting cast is atrocious and now they'll be relying on rookie Tyler Shough.
The Saints rank 26th in scoring defense and 31st in scoring offense coming into Week 10, so they really have nothing to hang their hat on. The Panthers should be able to take care of business - and secure their first truly convincing win of the season this week.
Prediction: Panthers win
Week 11 at Falcons
The last time these teams played the Panthers destroyed the Falcons by a score of 30-0. That may as well have been 100 years ago, though. Since that humiliating defeat Atlanta has turned things around, at least offensively. However, after beating the Commanders and the Bills the Falcons regressed and they have lost three straight coming into this week, incuding an embarrassing loss to the Dolphins.
It's difficult to sweep any division rival in the NFL, but Bryce Young seems to do his best work against these Falcons and he's overdue for a breakout game. Combined with another strong outing from Rico Dowdle, it's difficult to see the dysfunctional Falcons keeping up on the scoreboard.
Prediction: Panthers win
Week 12 at 49ers
Next, the Panthers will face one of their toughest games of 2025 when they visit Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers for just their second Monday Night Football game since the 2018 season.
There's not a whole lot to break down for this matchup. The Niners are simply much more talented on both sides of the ball, and even without Brock Purdy their offense hasn't missed a beat. The biggest mismatch is on the sidelines, where Dave Canales and Ejiro Evero are likely to be overwhelmed by Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh's schematic genius.
Prediction: Panthers lose
Week 13 vs. Rams
It gets even more difficult the following week when the Panthers host the Los Angeles Rams, who are the best team in the league right now if we're going by the advanced stats. Sean McVay has his team playing superbly on both sides of the ball and they have multiple superstars that Carolina won't have any answer for.
That includes Jared Verse on defense, who's not quite Aaron Donald but really isn't that far off on his best days. Offensively, the combo of Matt Stafford and Puka Nacua is the league's most productive QB-WR tandem outside of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Heading into this week, the Rams rank eighth in points per game and second in scoring defense. This one could be ugly.
Prediction: Panthers lose
Even with the two losses in a row, this would put the Panthers at 7-6 going into their late bye week - which gives them at least an outside chance at making the playoffs if they can again defy expectations during a brutal three-game run to end their regular season schedule.
