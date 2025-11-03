Carolina Panthers take huge leap in NFL power rankings after surprising Packers
It's fair to say that nobody saw this one coming. Not the oddsmakers, not the media experts who make their weekly picks, not anybody but perhaps the most hardcore Carolina Panthers homers.
Nevertheless, they managed to take down the top team in the NFC on Sunday, upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field no less, 16-13.
As you might expect, the shocking win has earned the Panthers a huge leap in the latest weekly NFL power rankings from Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut. They were at No. 21 after last week's embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now they're up to No. 16.
Panthers ranked 16th in power rankings
"Look at what happens when Dave Canales makes Rico Dowdle the centerpiece of the Carolina Panthers offense. We also have to acknowledge the fine work done by this Panthers defense on Sunday at Lambeau Field, recording two critical takeaways and holding Green Bay to 1-for-5 in the red zone. This is a great recovery after the Buffalo game, and Carolina now has a shot at its sixth win of the season in early November. Who saw that coming after the 1-3 start?"
The winning may not be over yet, either. Both of the next two games on Carolina's schedule - at home against the New Orleans Saints and on the road against the Atlanta Falcons - are extremely winnable.
That means there's a real chance that by the time the Panthers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 12 (their first prime-time game in years) they could very well have a record of 7-4, and having won six of their last seven games.
That's still a long way off, though - and the Panthers do have work to do in the meantime. Their pass rush remains problematic and Bryce Young still only has one reliable receiver from week to week in rookie standout Tetairoa McMillan.
Both of those roster holes could be solved if the Panthers consider themselves buyers going into the NFL trade deadline - and right now it certainly looks like they should.
