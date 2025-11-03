Carolina Panthers great begs podcasters to stay retired to keep good luck rolling
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are on a bit of a roll. They've won four of their last six contests, and they're 4-1 in the last five games with healthy Bryce Young under center. It's been a fantastic run that Panthers fans haven't seen in quite some time.
It began with a 30-0 dismantling at home of the Atlanta Falcons. It also happens to coincide with the point when a prominent Panthers-themed podcast, Meow Mix, decided to stop doing the pod. The team was in rough shape, so they understandably quit. They've stayed away during the hot streak.
While that has no actual bearing on the team's performance, the fan base wants the podcast to stay silent while things are good. We can't afford to have anything change. That includes Panthers great Jonathan Stewart.
Panthers icon begs podcast to keep off the air as team wins
Thanks to a stunning road upset win over the Green Bay Packers, the Panthers now sit at 5-4, and they're still very much alive in both the NFC and the NFC South. The Meow Mix podcast has decided to come back as a result, much to the chagrin of the fan base.
Jonathan Stewart posted, "Woke up with this heavy on my heart, Meow Mix podcast please stay where y'all at! Be a team player!" Stewart isn't the only one. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu even called them out.
The Panthers get the Saints this week, but they still have a brutal schedule. The San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), and Los Angeles Rams all wait, and those are all playoff teams. So if the Panthers stumble, it won't be because of the Meow Mix podcast.
However, their return speaks to something bad anyway. They didn't care to continue covering the team while they were losing, but now that they're winning, the pod wants to return. They abandoned the team, but now want to reap the benefits of better play. That shouldn't be how it works, and thankfully, many are calling them out for this behavior.
