The Panthers are doing something only one other NFL team has in 55 years
If you bet on the Carolina Panthers to upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, you either know entirely too much or you're a hopeless fanatic.
Then again, even as a crazed and completely biased Carolina fan, you might have been on to something - because these Panthers are different than any team we have seen since the 2018 season.
They're not a contender by any means, but they do find ways to win games that they shouldn't. Now, we have proof that this team is one of the greatest underdogs in league history. According to Jordan Dajani at CBS Sports, Carolina is only the second NFL team since 1970 to have a winning record through nine games despite being the underdog in all of them.
That streak of underdog games is coming to an end this week, as the Panthers are considered favorites for the first time this season when they host the Saints at Bank of America Stadum on Sunday.
The last time that Carolina was a favorite it didn't go too well - that was when the Dallas Cowboys came to visit late last season, and wound up trouncing the Panthers despite Dak Prescott being out on the injured reserve list.
Perhaps this team is more comfortable being the underdog - and for what it's worth having an identity is a major thing that's been missing from this franchise since the end of the Cam Newton-Ron Rivera era.
If nothing else they have settled on a formula that can at least keep them competitive. The lapse against Buffalo aside, these Panthers play tight defense and they feed Rico Dowdle, who has grown into a monster of a superstar at running back now that he's finally in a featured rusher role for the first time in his career.
You can win a lot of games in this league with good defense and a strong run game. Just imagine what they could do if they ever found Bryce Young more than one quality receiver.
