Is Rico Dowdle the best running back in the NFL right now?
Over the last five games, Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is arguably the best running back in the NFL, and the numbers back it up.
Since Dowdle started in place of Chuba Hubbard Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, Dowdle has rushed for a total 652 yards on 103 carries in five games. That rushing total is more than Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry has in eight games this season (629 yards on 128 carries), Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (606 yards on 121 carries in nine games), Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (598 yards on 119 carries in eight games), San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (596 yards on 168 carries in nine games), and Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (595 yards on 118 carries in eight games). Henry, Achane, Etienne, McCaffrey, and Robinson all rank sixth through tenth in the NFL in total rushing, respectively.
Keep in mind about Dowdle’s hot streak, Panthers head coach Dave Canales split the backfield duties between Hubbard and Dowdle for a two game stretch against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills during Weeks 7 and 8 after Hubbard returned from a calf injury, limiting Dowdle to 25 carries total during those two games, where Dowdle still gained 133 yards on the ground.
After Week 9, Dowdle ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards with 735 yards, though some teams have already had their bye-week and have only played eight games this season.
Here’s how Dowdle compares to the other running backs in the top-5 in the NFL since Week 5:
Player
Yards per game
Yards per carry
Touchdowns
Jonathon Taylor, IND
96.2 YPG (5 games)
6.0 YPC
9
James Cook, BUF
116.5 YPG (4 gms)
6.0 YPC
5
Rico Dowdle, CAR
130.4 YPG (5 gms)
6.3 YPC
3
Javonte Williams, DAL
80.8 YPG (5 gms)
5.3 YPC
4
JK Dobbins, DEN
74.4
4.8 YPC
1
The only category where Dowdle falls below the others on this list is touchdowns, which can be a byproduct of a limited passing attack and fewer opportunities in the redzone.
Carolina is in contention for a playoff spot, and with a home game against the 1-8 New Orleans Saints on deck, the Panthers need to continue to lean on the player that has been the driving force to their offense.
