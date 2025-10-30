All Panthers

Carolina Panthers sign QB Mike White to 53-man roster

Carolina Panthers sign QB Mike White to their 53-man roster to backup Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. Panthers place OL Brady Christensen on Injured Reserve

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) throws during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have signed quarterback Mike White off of their practice squad to the 53-man roster, while also placing OL Brady Christensen (achilles) on injured reserve.

Starting QB Bryce Young is coming off of an ankle injury that kept him out of the Panthers Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, a 40-9 loss for Carolina. Andy Dalton, who had three turnovers in the loss against Buffalo, suffered a thumb injury on the first drive of the game according to head coach Dave Canales and did not practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers in question.

By having three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, the Panthers can now dress three quarterbacks on game day, with the third quarterback being designated as an "emergency third quarterback," where that quarterback can only enter the game if the first two quarterbacks are injured or disqualified.

Bryce Young was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and appears to be on track to play this Sunday at Green Bay.

