Panthers vs. Packers: Experts share picks for crucial Week 9 matchup
The Carolina Panthers got hogmollied at home against the Buffalo Bills last week. Now, they have to head on the road to Lambeau to face a red-hot Green Bay Packers squad. That's not ideal, even if the Panthers get Bryce Young back healthy. Experts seem to agree that the Panthers aren't in a good spot here.
CBS Sports: Packers 34, Panthers 17
Pete Prisco: "The Panthers will have Bryce Young back, but the banged-up offensive line will have to deal with a fierce Packers front. That's a problem. Jordan Love lit up the Steelers last week as the Green Bay offense seems to be getting into a groove. It stays that way. Packers big."
LA Times: Packers 28, Panthers 17
Sam Farmer: "Jordan Love showed up big on a national stage against Pittsburgh. Carolina’s offense isn’t consistent enough, with or without Bryce Young. Green Bay’s defense is starting to click."
The Athletic: Panthers +13
Vic Tafur: "Remember when the Panthers won three consecutive games? Oh, that was just last week, before the Bills put their muddy feet all over the Panthers’ couch. They should be able to run the ball here and stay close enough against a Packers team coming off an emotional win over their guy Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay is also looking ahead to a Monday night game against the Super Bowl champs. (Plus, Jordan Love is 2-6 ATS when favored by 6 or more points.)"
USA Today
Jon Hoefling (Panthers +13): "This spread seems like a textbook example of recency bias for both teams. Bryce Young should return for Carolina, and Green Bay, while fantastic, needed a massive fourth quarter to take down Pittsburgh."
Jordan Mendoza (Panthers +13): "Two teams coming off completely opposite decisions. The Packers should have no problems winning this one, but they may play with their food a bit and let Carolina hang around."
Tyler Dragon (Packers -13): "The Packers as a 13-point favorite is a little rich to me. But Green Bay is at home against an inferior Panthers team."
Christopher Bumbaca (Panthers +13): "After a big prime time win perhaps a return to Earth moment for the Packers. Perhaps the Panthers' run game can help them keep it close."
Lorenzo Reyes (Packers -13): "This is a huge line for a Packers team that still hasn't quite dominated opponents. The Panthers, though, are so inconsistent and this should be a hostile environment."
Blake Schuster (Packers -13): "Yes, that's a lot of points, but Toyotathon 2025 is upon us. It's time for Jordan Love to really shine."
Bleacher Report
Brad Gagnon (Panthers +12.5): "There's some recency bias in this line, as well as a lot baked in for Bryce Young's injury. The Packers haven't won a game by more than 10 points since Week 1, and the Panthers have been feisty this year. They'll keep it close against a team that could be caught looking ahead to Philadelphia in Week 10."
Kristopher Knox (Packers -12.5): "I probably believe in the Panthers more than most, and I certainly believe in the Packers less than they deserve. The reality, though, is that Green Bay has been dominant at home, and its two non-wins on the road were filled with more flukes than an encyclopedia on whale anatomy. Carolina is a fringe wild-card team. The Packers are title contenders. As long as Green Bay can avoid whatever hangover comes after downing Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, the Packers should cruise."
Others: Ian Hanford and Brent Sobleski (Panthers), and Gary Davenport, Moe Moton, and Wes O'Donnell (Packers).
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Packers
- Mike Clay: Packers
- Dan Graziano: Packers
- Pamela Maldonado: Packers
- Eric Moody: Packers
- Jason Reid: Packers
- Lindsey Thiry: Packers
- Seth Wickersham: Packers
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Our Pick: Packers 31, Panthers 21
The Panthers should be able to keep this one closer despite being on the road against a better team.
