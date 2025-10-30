Panthers poach playmaker from 49ers' practice squad where they need the most help
At the moment the Carolina Panthers' offensive line needs all the help it can get due to a rash of injuries. However, the biggest long-term roster problem remains a lack of pass rushing threats.
Carolina had a breakthrough game a couple weeks ago against the Jets, posting six sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Overall the results in this department have been very disappointing, though. Even after that big boost they rank 26th in sacks and 30th in PFF's team pass rush grades.
With an eye on improving those numbers, the Panthers made a move on Wednesday, signing outside linebacker Trevis Gipson off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.
Gipson (6-foot-4, 263 pounds) played his college football at Tulsa, then was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. He put in three seasons in Chicago, totaling 10 sacks in a mostly-rotational role.
From there, Gipson moved on to the Tennessee Titans, where he played eight games in 2023 but only managed one sack. Jacksonville signed him early in 2024 then traded him to the Seahawks, but he didn't see much playing time there, either.
Gipson spent last season with the Niners, appearing in four games and posting two tackles.
Prime Reggie White he is not, but Gipson at least adds some depth to a spot that's been unproductive and might be at least a man short this week. Princely Umanmielen was listed among the non-participants on Wednesday's injury report.
To make room for Gipson on the 53-man roster, the Panthers waived defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy.
