NFL reveals date and time for critical Panthers- Seahawks kickoff in Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain their most-important obstacle, but the toughest matchup remaining on the Carolina Panthers' 2025 schedule is their Week 17 game at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Yesterday the league finally revealed the date and time for that game, which will be kicking off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, December 28.

Panthers-Seahawks will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Week 17 on CBS. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 10, 2025

It's an early start time for the Seahawks, coming in at 10:00 am Pacific time. However, they have done quite well in that window over the last two seasons, going 7-0 under head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seattle is tough all around, beginning with what might be the league's best kickoff/punt return unit. Their defense is also elite, coming into Week 15 ranked second in scoring defense behind the Houston Texans. Their offense has been inconsistent of late depending on how Sam Darnold performs, but when he's on this group is extremely potent - Seattle also ranks second in points per game right now.

Historically the Seahawks have dominated this non-division rivalry, winning 11 of 16 matchups all-time and four of the last five. Carolina's last win against Seattle came late in the 2022 season, with Sam Darnold starting for the Panthers.

There are no odds yet available for the game, but the Seahawks will likely be at least seven-point favorites despite being the road team. If the Panthers can pull off the upset, it would be the third time this season that they'd beaten a heavyweight NFC contender despite lopsided odds against them.

