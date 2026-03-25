There’s a Future Hall of Famer Just Waiting to Upgrade Panthers’ Defense

It’s a team that finished with only two wins in 2023, and is now coming off a season in which it quadrupled their victory total from that season and are now a defending division champion.

The Carolina Panthers finished 8-9 in 2025 and won the NFC South for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 campaign of 2015. They overcame a 0-2 start to win eight of their final 15 games. The club did fall short in a 34-31 playoff loss to the visiting Rams, but it was a season of progress despite the franchise’s eighth straight losing campaign.

A team that finished with the worst defense in the league in 2024 did show improvement this past season, but there were still issues with consistency. Stopping the run became an issue late in the year, and the pass rush remains a major issue.

The Panthers’ defense added a pair of quality defenders this offseason

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, Panthers’ general manager Joe Morgan inked edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) to four- and three-year contracts, respectively. The latter comes from a Jacksonville team that finished first in the league against the run. Carolina finished 20th in the NFL in that category this past season. While Christian Rozeboom (now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) led the team in tackles, the club needed an upgrade at the position.

While Lloyd, a Pro Bowler in 2025, was a first-round disappointment up until this past season (the team did not pick up his fifth-year option), there’s a veteran free agent who has been a steady force throughout his 14-year career.

Earlier this month, Garrett Podell and Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports listed 10 players still available on the free-agent market. Each is still in play, and at No. 7 was linebacker Bobby Wagner—late of the Washington Commanders.

Bobby Wagner brings a lot of credibility to any NFL defense

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) chase in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“Wagner’s age has to be the primary reason why he is still unsigned. That's the only justifiable reason given his success last season as he once again filled the stat sheet with 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.”

In each of his 14 NFL campaigns with the Seahawks (11), Rams (1), and Commanders (2), the former Utah State defender has totaled at least 100 tackles each season. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler, six-time First Team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion (XLVIII).

He also comes off a season in which he was Pro Football Focus’ No. 9 linebacker—not bad for a 35-year-old performer. Wagner is seemingly always around the ball, and has returned four of his 27 regular-season takeaways for touchdowns.

Adding the star defender via a one-year contract would give Dave Canales’s team a proven performer who could also be a positive for Lloyd and some of Carolina’s younger defenders.