Carolina Panthers studs & duds from an excruciating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers had their chances to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and claim their first NFC South title in 10 years, but they couldn't finish the job - and now they need outside help in order to make the NFL playoffs. Today's 16-14 road loss was the last game of the regular season, ending the 2025 campaign on a somewhat sour note, even if they're not eliminated just yet.

Here are your studs and duds for the Panthers from Week 18.

Stud: QB Bryce Young

Young had a good thing going late in the second quarter, but his no-zip pass to the flat got picked off - and that's the kind of mistake Young simply can't make anymore going forward. However, as he's done so many times this season, Young bounced back and kept the Panthers in it, making several massive plays in the fourth quarter. He ended the afternoon with a line of 24/35 for 264 yards, two touchdowns, one pick and a 97.8 passer rating.

Stud: WRs Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker

The team's top wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made several huge catches in the rain, putting up four catches for a team-high 83 receiving yards - and he was robbed of another 30-yarder on an awful OPI call. His 40-yard catch in the clutch set up a touchdown for Jalen Coker, who finished with six receptions for 47 yards.

Dud: RBs Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard

On Rico Dowdle's first carry he wound up slipping on the wet surface and falling for a two-yard loss. The Panthers' run game never really got up off the ground, afterwards. Neither Dowdle nor Chuba Hubbard were able to make a high-impact play in the first half. Dowdle was able to break off a big screen in the fourth, but he also killed the drive on another slip-and-fall. On the ground these two combined for just 18 yards on 12 carries.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) and linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) and defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stud: TE Tommy Tremble

Coming off a much-needed turnover (more on that in a moment), the Panthers finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of long-time veteran tight end Tommy Tremble. The eight-yard play action catch from Bryce Young was just the 11th touchdown of Tremble's career, but it was as timely as any. Later, Tremble added a couple more big receptions, posting three for 38 yards total.

Dud: Brad Allen crew

We don't normally complain about the officiating. Sometimes it's warranted, though. The job done by Brad Allen's crew in the third quarter was particularly egregious. A series of bad calls, missed calls and incomprehensible explanations acted as poiston to the Panthers offense, killing their best chance to score and take the lead before the final quarter.

Dud: HC Dave Canales

The officials didn't keep calling runs on first down right into Vita Vea, though. That was head coach Dave Canales, who continued throwing away first downs late into the game long after it was obvious they weren't going to work. Canales also butchered a promising drive when he called a flea-flicker on short field, which was fumbled by Rico Dowdle. Canales is just not consistently calling plays well, and he's not managing the game right, either.

Stud: LB Christian Rozeboom

When the Panthers defensed needed a play worse than ever at any point this season, they got it from the most unlikely source imaginable. Maligned all year for what's been a mostly-disappointing campaign, insider linebacker Christian Rozeboom channeled peak Luke Kuechly for a moment and picked off Baker Mayfield in the second quarter, leading to Carolina's first points of the game.

Duds: CB Chau Smith-Wade, LB Krys Barnes

The tackling and coverage for Ejiro Evero's defense was not as good as it needed to be, which was a big factor in falling short in this one. Two of the worst offenders on this side of the ball were fifth-string insidel inebacker Krys Barnes and slot corner Chau Smith-Wade, both of whom looked overmatched more often than not.

Stud: CB Mike Jackson

Intangibles can be huge in a game like this - and the Panthers needed a shot in the arm after falling behind 10-0 early in the first half. They got it from veteran cornerback Mike Jackson, the underrated, overlooked defender who's quietly had the best season of any defender outside of superstars Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn. Jackson's feisty tackling and crack of Mayfield's face-mask set a tone that helped get the Panthers into the fight.

Stud: DT Derrick Brown

Not to be overlooked, the best player in a Panthers uniform was once again defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Looking newly invigorated by his Pro Bowl snub, Brown was even more disruptive than usual, being a constant nuissance to Tampa's backfield. He posted a team-high 13 total tackles, five solo.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) and linebacker Krys Barnes (40) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

