Carolina Panthers Shockingly Urged to Cut Ties with Crucial Playmaker

The Carolina Panthers will enter the 2026 NFL season as reigning NFC South champions. That’s something that hasn’t happened since 2016, when the franchise was coming off its last Super Bowl appearance. Dave Canales’s club finished 8-9 in winning their division, and fell to the Rams at home, 34-31, in the wild card round.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently put together a list for all 32 teams showing each club’s biggest needs position-wise, as well as the organization’s top three players in terms of trade assets. “These aren't necessarily players each team should trade,” explained Ballentine, “but the best look at who they could consider dealing that would bring back a worthwhile return.”

When it comes to spots that require help, he pointed to center, linebacker, and tight end. When it came to the player who could net the Panthers the best deal, running back Chuba Hubbard was at the top of a list that also included tight end Tommy Tremble and cornerback Mike Jackson, respectively.

Panthers’ RB Chuba Hubbard Has Trade Value

“The Panthers don't have a ton of cap space,” explained Ballentine, “and will be looking to build off the improvements they made under Dave Canales last season. That could encourage them to get ahead of a contract decision or ship off some questionable fits.”

“Chuba Hubbard is only 26,” added Ballentine, “but it's better to get rid of a running back too early than too late. He went from putting up 1,366 total yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 to just 734 total yards and four touchdowns in 2025. That could pave the way for Hubbard to get a shot at a bigger role elsewhere potentially.”

In November of 2024, Hubbard signed a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension in the midst of a season in which he finished with career highs in carries (250), rushing yards (1,195), yards from scrimmage (1,366), and total touchdowns (11). He did that despite missing the final two games this season.

Rico Dowdle Emerged as the Panthers’ Top Runner in 2025

Last March, general manager Dan Morgan signed Rico Dowdle away from the Cowboys. A midseason injury to Hubbard opened the door for the former Dallas Cowboys’ 1,000-yard runner. Dowdle led the Panthers in rushing with 1,076 yards and six TDs.

The rub here is that Dowdle can hit the free-agent market next month, so if Carolina does indeed have plans on moving on from Hubbard, you would think the team may want to get the former under contract in the coming weeks. Then again, maybe Morgan has a totally different plan in mind. Stay tuned.

