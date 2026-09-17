Carolina Panthers Suffer Dip in NFL Power Rankings After Defensive Disaster

If it’s NFL Power Rankings from Bleacher Report, that means analysis from writers Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski. The Week 2 edition for this season has the champion Seattle Seahawks at the top of the list, and the Cleveland Browns bringing up the rear.

Dave Canales’s team couldn't keep up with the Chicago Bears in Week 1

Caleb Williams DOT to Cole Kmet for the TD 😮‍💨



Absolute seed in double coverage 🔥



(via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/hUC5ka3bYn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2026

So what about a club that managed to score 37 points and still lost by double digits in their own building? That would be the reigning NFC South champions, who slipped one spot from 22nd to 23rd following a 22-point setback to the defending NFC North champs.

“The Carolina Panthers provided two unexpected outcomes from Sunday’s meeting with the Chicago Bears,” explained Sobleski. “First, Bryce Young went punch-for-punch with fellow No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams. Young hasn’t lived up to expectations during the early portion of his NFL career."

"More often than not," added Sobleski, "the 2023 class’s top selection held back Carolina’s offense. To open the 2026 campaign, Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Though he probably wants the interception back.”

There were positives signs from the Panthers’ offense on Sunday

Bryce Young DEEP BALL to Jalen Coker 🔥



51 yd TD 🤯



(via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/ZVzQd9152r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2026

The Panthers rolled up 478 yards of offense on 62 plays, averaging 7.7 yards per play. Underrated wideout Jalen Coker picked up where he left off last season, burning Chicago’s defense for eight catches, 138 yards and a pair of scores. Unfortunately, Young’s pick was one of three Carolina turnovers in the back-and-forth affair. Of course, there was also the other side of the ball and that unit was schooled on Sunday.

“Second, Carolina’s defense didn’t come to play,” added Sobleski. “Ejiro Evero’s unit surrendered 552 yards and allowed the Bears to score a touchdown on their last four offensive possessions. Before that point, the game was tied 31 apiece.”

Panthers slipped in numerous NFL power rankings

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So how about some other thoughts in terms of power rankings following Carolina’s 59-37 loss? Chad Graff and Josh Kendall of The Athletic had Carolina at No. 24 entering the season and they remain there. And Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus knocked the club down only one notch from 25th to 26th after the wild loss on Sunday.

On the other hand, ESPN has the Panthers at No. 26 after the Bears’ shootout, three spots lower than the previous week. Finally, Nick Shook of NFL.com has Canales’s club at 27th, down from 23rd entering Week 1.

Obviously, the Panthers will look to bounce back this Sunday on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s a team that Canales’s squad has defeated in three straight meetings, scoring at least 30 points in each of those victories. But the defense needs to make amends for a rough showing last Sunday.